Mom-to-be Hailey Bieber serves three maternity looks back to back and it’s triple treat for fashion lovers

American model and wife of singer Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, is expecting her first child. She has always been known for her impeccable sense of fashion. She’s also a trendsetter both on and off the runway. Now, all eyes are on her as Hailey embarks on her maternity journey.

Whether she’s stunning in glamorous gowns at red-carpet events or in casual wear while hanging out with friends, Hailey consistently dazzles with her fashion choices. Her style evolution has continued to inspire many, and now, pregnant with her first child, she’s redefining maternity fashion. Hailey has served us three looks back-to-back which has set standards for expecting mothers. Let’s check out her looks.

Black sheer jumpsuit

On June 22, Hailey turned heads with her stunning outfit choice as she stepped out in a black lace sheer jumpsuit from Alessandra Rich. Known for her comfy yet stylish sense of fashion, she layered a black leather coat over her jumpsuit to round off her ensemble.

Completing her look, Hailey opted for black YSL slingback pumps that complemented her jumpsuit perfectly while she carried a black handbag from brand Ferragamo which added an even more luxe touch to her look. She kept her accessories very minimal with dainty golden earrings and Gucci sunglasses. She styled her hair in an unkempt bun, adding a relaxed vibe to her overall appearance.

Advertisement

Beige monochrome ensemble

On June 24t, Hailey showcased another business casual outfit that perfectly blended with style and comfort. She opted for a slinky bodycon maxi dress in a light sandy color from the brand LaQuan Smith. The 27-year-old layered her dress with a similar colored blazer from Magda Butrym racks. She left her blazer unbuttoned for a relaxed look.

To accessorize her outfit, she chose mustard yellow alligator pumps and carried a small caramel handbag in her hand. Her accessories were perfectly in sync with her muted outfit. To finish her look, she opted for dusty rose sunglasses, dainty gold jewelry and multiple finger rings.

The renowned model opted for make-up in a palette of pink featuring blushed cheeks, Rhode lip tint, a nude manicure, and a ballerina bun with strands framing her face.

White silk dress

On the same night of June 24, Hailey stepped out with husband and Singer Justin Bieber dressed in a white silky minidress flaunting her growing baby bump. Her white dress featured a turtle neckline with cape sleeves and an asymmetric skirt that cascaded into a train from one side.

Advertisement

Hailey's accessories with her white dress were ivory heels, a mini black Ferragamo bag, black rectangular shades, and dainty gold jewelry. In terms of make-up, she opted for a similar ballerina bun and make-up she opted with her monochrome beige dress.

Hailey Bieber is on a roll with her maternity style, and she takes glamor and comfort in maternity wear to the next level. Her chic and elegant look is perfect for all those moms-to-be out there. Tune in for more on how Hailey is setting trends in maternity fashion while oozing elegance.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt in gray dress and Ranbir Kapoor in wine colored tuxedo doubles the fashion quo