Mom-to-be Kiara Advani spotted for first time since pregnancy announcement in all-white outfit, pairs it with comfy ₹74,408 footwear

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra officially announced their pregnancy with an adorable post, holding a pair of tiny shoes in their hands. Following the announcement, the actress made her first public appearance, getting back to work in true monochrome magic. Dressed in an all-white ensemble, she added a luxurious touch with her footwear. Here are the details of her look—keep reading!

Post-pregnancy announcement, Kiara Advani returned to work, serving effortless casual fashion. She opted for a chic white co-ord set featuring a short-sleeved shirt with a collar and front pockets. To enhance the relaxed vibe, she left the top button open and wore the shirt loosely over her bottoms instead of tucking them in. Instead of styling it as a co-ord set, you can effortlessly pair the pieces with formal or informal bottoms of your choice.

Kiara stayed true to the monochrome theme by pairing her shirt with white shorts. The mini skirt-style bottoms featured a loose silhouette, ensuring both boldness and comfort.

Fully embracing the laid-back vibe, she skipped jewelry and instead elevated her look with stylish, tinted sunglasses. Both fashionable and functional, they added a modern touch while exuding effortless confidence.

When it came to makeup, Kiara needed none—her natural glow said it all. Embracing the most beautiful phase of her life, the Shershaah actress kept her skin bare, opting only for sunscreen and moisturizer to ensure a protective and hydrating finish. She radiated from within, leaving us all in admiration.

Advertisement

Keeping it fuss-free, she styled her hair in a sleek bun, ensuring no loose strands fell over her face. And for the final touch, she stepped out in luxurious Hermès footwear worth ₹74,408, effortlessly completing her chic and sophisticated look.

Mom-to-be Kiara Advani served major fashion inspiration with her effortless morning work look, proving that monochrome magic is timeless. With the right co-ord set and minimal styling, you can effortlessly turn heads, establishing yourself as the go-to style inspiration for any occasion.