Mouni Roy bewitches in black floor-length skirt with a matching laced-up crop top and Rs. 2,08,136 Channel bag

In the ever-dynamic and hyper-fashionable world of Bollywood, where style meets stardom every day, very few divas can make a spot for themselves, and Mouni Roy is one of them. This talented actress has once again left her fans spellbound with her recent appearance at the Formula 1 race in Qatar. Well, why don’t we delve into the captivating allure of The Virgin Tree actress’ all-black ensemble, revealing the intricate details of her fashion choices and accessories? From the elegant Chiffon and Stretch skirt set to the exquisite Chanel Black Leather shoulder bag, the Sultan Of Delhi actress’ fashion prowess shines through like a proper charm.

So, what are you waiting for? Join us as we dissect every facet of her stunning black look, a true testament to the art of Western fashion finesse. Let’s dive right in.

Mouni Roy looks incredibly gorgeous in a classy black co-ord set

The talented Gold actress recently attended the Formula 1 race in Qatar with her family and friends, where she chose to wear a gorgeous black Chiffon and Stretch skirt set from Deme by Gabriella worth Rs. 19,500. This set features a fashion-forward crop top with a deep-neck front criss-cross lacing tie-up, bishop sleeves & ruffled cascading panels that look amazing. The gorgeous Romeo Akbar Waiter actress further chose to pair the same with a fitted long, floor-length skirt that flowed beautifully as she walked. She chose to complete her all-black ensemble with matching black furry heels. Doesn’t the diva look exceptionally pretty?

But, it didn’t just stop there. The exceptional Made In China actress further chose to carry an exquisite Chanel Black Leather Diagonal CC Ligne Accordion Shoulder Bag. This impeccable super stylish piece comes with quite distinct features, made of pure leather with the brand’s signature CC logo on the front. The black bag has a spacious interior and a chain-leather woven link. It also has Interesting cc quilting and it comes with a hefty price tag of approximately Rs. 2,08,136, approximately. The exceptional actress K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress also chose to accessorize her outfit with multiple gold cuffs with intricate designs, matching rings, and black dark-tinted sunglasses. Doesn’t she look classy?

Last but not least, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress chose to go for a sleek and straight hair hairstyle that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. She also went for a subtle makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, the perfect contour, and slightly blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones along with the neutral-colored lipstick, which helped flaunt her natural beauty. This compliments and adds to her ensemble’s overall allure. Roy’s look serves as an inspiration for all Western-looking fashion enthusiasts, proving that the right ensemble, when paired with finesse, can create pure magic.

We are undeniably in love with the London Confidential actress’ utterly stunning all-black appearance. Share your thoughts with us, right away.

