Mouni Roy champions the ‘retro meets modern’ vibe in Gucci’s Orgasmique skirt suit and expensive Chanel bag

Mouni Roy, a true luminary of fashion finesse, recently graced the inauguration of Rahul Shetty’s studio, captivating onlookers with her sartorial elegance. Stepping into the limelight with an eclectic yet luxurious style, the diva chose to embrace the retro meets modern vibe with a bold statement – a charcoal black Gucci Orgasmique skirt suit. This co-ord set, carefully curated, featured a cropped blazer and a pleated mini skirt, reflecting her keen eye for innovative fashion. And, we’re in love with this piece!

So, without further ado, let’s delve right into The Virgin Tree actress’ glorious ensemble to understand how the fashion queen, Mouni Roy, was able to leave us swooning with her sassy ensemble.

Mouni Roy serves fashionista vibes in a classy Gucci blazer and skirt suit

The Gold actress, renowned for her distinctive fashion choices over the years, elevated her style game with this alluring skirt suit, showcasing her innate flair as a fashion expert. The charcoal black hue of the Gucci Orgasmique skirt suit added a touch of sophistication, while the cropped blazer with a V-shaped neckline exuded a contemporary charm. The pleated mini skirt not only accentuated the Sultan of Delhi actress’ silhouette but also contributed to the ensemble’s dynamic and playful appeal.

Embracing the luxe route, the Brahmastra actress paired the ensemble with traditional black-heeled boots, adding a subtle yet impactful touch to her charismatic appearance. The strategic choice of footwear not only complemented the retro-modern fusion of the outfit but also affirmed her ability to seamlessly blend different style elements, leaving all obsessed with the way she styled this one.

Mouni Roy’s fashion-forward choices made this outfit a proper 10

In a deliberate move to let her outfit take center stage, Roy opted for a no-accessory approach. This decision not only emphasized the individuality of the Gucci Orgasmique skirt suit but also communicated a powerful message about the intrinsic value of a well-designed outfit. By forgoing excessive accessories, the diva allowed the craftsmanship and detailing of the Gucci creation to shine through, making a case for quality over quantity in fashion.

However, even she couldn’t resist the allure of a statement piece—the Chanel small classic handbag in black. Crafted from lambskin and adorned with gold-tone metal hardware, this opulent accessory not only complemented the retro-modern aesthetic but also added a touch of extravagance to the overall ensemble. With a staggering price tag of Rs. 5,31,993, the bag not only served as a focal point but also highlighted the Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ penchant for luxury.

Mouni Roy’s hairstyle and makeup game was also visibly on fleek

Furthermore, the beautiful London Confidential actress masterfully embodied minimalist fashion, opting for a nude makeup look that included well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, impeccable eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and nude-colored lipstick. Her sleek and wavy poker-straight hairstyle framed her face to sheer perfection, completing the look with a touch of effortless glamor. As the diva graced the occasion in her repeat rendition of the Gucci Orgasmique skirt suit, she not only showcased her impeccable fashion sense but also subtly joined the ranks of fashion sustainability supporters.

By choosing to re-wear this classy ensemble, Mouni highlighted the importance of conscious fashion choices in an industry often criticized for its environmental impact. Her blend of retro meets modern, coupled with a nod to sustainability through repeated outfit choices, solidifies her status as a fashion icon. Mouni Roy continues to inspire and redefine the boundaries of style, proving that fashion is not just about trends but also about making meaningful statements through one’s choices.

So, what did you think of her sassy ensemble? Would you like to wear something like this? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

