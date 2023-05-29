Mouni Roy channels her inner angel in a pristine white Micheal Cinco gown; See PICS

Mouni Roy made heads turn with her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival some days ago. Later, at an event in Abu Dhabi, the actress once again took our breaths away with her unique style, charm, and persona. She opted for a pristine white gown and looked exquisite. It is quite safe to say that Mouni Roy stole the show with her stunning Micheal Cinco outfit. She walked the red carpet with grace as she posed for the cameras and greeted her fans. The Brahmastra actress looked beyond perfect. Let’s take a closer look at her gorgeous outfit.

Mouni Roy channels her inner modern princess with a white gown

Mouni Roy turned heads in a shimmering silver and white sequinned haute couture gown with an intricate corset-style bodice with floral features by Micheal Cinco. The off-shoulder dress also featured a high-low skirt with a dramatic train that cascaded down the red carpet as she walked. The look was completed with a sleek center-parted bun and Silver KACIE High Slide Sandals heels from Steve Madden India worth Rs. 10,499. Doesn’t she look incomparably perfect?

Mouni Roy’s dreamy and glamorous look was styled by Mohit Rai and Shubhi Kumar. In contrast, her hair and beautiful makeup look with dramatic eyes and a classic glossy pink lip was done by celebrity makeup artist, Bhavya Arora. The actress looked super gorgeous and majestic.

Mouni Roy’s style has always been bold and simply beautiful and she has consistently raised and delivered on the fashion expectations of her ardent fans. This outfit was another level of awesome in Mouni Roy’s book of fashion, she looked like a modern-day princess in the show-stopping ensemble. Her head-turning look was an absolute hit with the audience and she was praised for her fashion-forward sense of style. It was indeed a look that won’t be forgotten anytime soon, would it?

What did you think about Mouni Roy’s spectacular white outfit? Are you as obsessed as we are? Would you want to have such a gown in your closet for those super formal events? Comment below to share your views with us.

ALSO READ: Sharvari Wagh exudes beauty in a black custom Surya Sarkar cutout gown worth a bomb; Can you guess its price?