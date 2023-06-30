Mouni Roy embraces true luxury in black-and-white fishtail gown by Manika Nanda

Renowned actress Mouni Roy recently mesmerized her followers with stunning pictures of herself in a black-and-white gown designed by the talented fashion designer Manika Nanda. The gown showcased Mouni's impeccable style and embraced true luxury with its intricate design and elegant silhouette. With her innate sense of style, Mouni effortlessly carried the gown, exuding poise and elegance.

Let's take a closer look at this incomparably beautiful outfit that captures the essence of timeless sophistication.

Mouni Roy exudes elegance in a timeless black-and-white gown

Manika Nanda's designs have brought a breath of fresh air to the Indian fashion landscape. Her ability to blend traditional elements with contemporary designs has earned her immense praise and recognition. Celebrities like Mouni Roy have embraced her creations, and fashion enthusiasts worldwide have been captivated. The black-and-white fishtail gown worn by Mouni is a perfect example of Nanda's talent.

The gown features classic materials and an elegant train, complemented by modern elements such as sleek straps and a plunging neckline, which beautifully accentuated Mouni's figure. The white fitted bodice gracefully transitions into a black voluminous skirt and train, exuding regal sophistication. The monochromatic palette creates a visually striking effect with contrasting shades. Every stitch showcases impeccable tailoring and attention to detail, a testament to the designer's commitment to perfection.

Styled by Rishika Devnani, Mouni chose to forgo accessories, allowing the glorious gown to take center stage. Her hair, styled in waves by celebrity stylist Queensly Chettiar, adds to the overall elegance. Makeup artist Albert Chettiar enhanced Mouni's natural beauty with a smokey eyeshadow, well-defined contour, lovely blush, and perfect nude lipstick. Her infectious smile completes the look. Mouni Roy effortlessly carries the ensemble with confidence and grace, leaving a lasting impression with every pose.

What are your thoughts on this outfit? Would you love to wear a gown like this? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput to Disha Patani; Take style tips from 7 icons to sizzle in alluring satin slip dresses