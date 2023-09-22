Mouni Roy flaunts deep sweetheart cut pink dress dripping with sequins; Yay or Nay?

The fashion queen, Mouni Roy, continues to fascinate us with her mesmerizing fashion choices. Her fashion scene is like a roller coaster, seamlessly moving between traditional and Western outfits and leaving us speechless. Not to mention her flawless makeup and beautiful jewelry selections, which are nothing short of spectacular. She never fails to offer breathtaking looks that leave us wanting more with each appearance. She just showed a new style in a dark pink gown, and it's safe to say she's murdering the fashion game.

Mouni Roy in hot pink gown

Oh, how she glistened! She walked to the event in a stunning pink sparkly gown that drew everyone's attention. The bodycon silhouette was embroidered with sequins from head to toe, making it sparkle and glitter in all the right places. Not to mention the plunging sweetheart neckline, which was transformed into a mesmerizing deep V-neckline that gave a touch of appeal. The actress looked angelic in her sparkly, glittering bodycon gown, which had long sleeves that caressed her shape.

More about her look…

Let's go into the details of this amazing design. The sequined detailed gown that had us all salivating is the work of the brilliant Jad Ghandour. What's more, guess what? Our fashion icon did not stop there. She completed the outfit with silver footwear from Steve Madden, which added a touch of glitter to her wardrobe. With such a striking neckline and great long sleeves, this ensemble didn't require any further accessories to stand out. Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, the amazing stylists, worked their magic and nailed every element of this eye-catching style.

Okay, now let's speak about the make-up and hairstyle that completed this stunning ensemble. Our girl wore heavy, strong eyeliner and kohl-rimmed eyes, which gave her a striking look. Albert Chettiar, the skilled makeup artist, performed his magic to make her eyes sparkle. Moving on to her hair, she kept it basic and straightforward, with straight hair and a typical middle partition by Queensly Chettiar, the hairdresser extraordinaire. This power couple collaborated to create a look that was both beautiful and effortless, highlighting our fashionista's innate beauty. They definitely nailed it and put the appropriate finishing touches to an already magnificent outfit.

