Mouni Roy flaunts pink and white mini dress paired with stunning Chanel bag; the ultimate club night ensemble

Mouni Roy has wowed the audiences not just with her acting skills, but also with her distinct unique style. The actress is known for a beautiful and spectacular style emerging with elegance and refinement with ease. Her fashion choices are always memorable, whether she's wearing a traditional Indian saree or a sleek bikini. Her outfits are always a wonderful combination of classic and futuristic aspects. She continues to excite fashion admirers with her unique sense of style, demonstrating that she is not just a wonderful actor but also a fashion star to be emulated.

Let us see what the Brahmastra actress wore recently.

What Mouni wore?

Mouni Roy recently made a statement in a gorgeous little dress. The dress was composed of a lightweight ruched jersey knit fabric from the renowned design label, Missoni. Mouni's statuesque physique allowed her to pull off the tiny dress with ease, demonstrating her exceptional fashion sense. The dress's rich magenta and white colors and elaborate workmanship worked well with Mouni’s elegance. This magnificent zigzag print garment, is priced at Rs. 79,904.

How did she accessorize her outfit?

Mouni Roy completed her look with a little and lovely Chanel purse. The Chanel 19 flap bag features a beautiful lambskin cover and a short shoulder strap with a leather pad for optimal comfort. Her entire appearance was easily lifted with the inclusion of this purse on her shoulder. This Chanel purse is valued at 4,499 euros (roughly Rs. 4,01,816).

Advertisement

Mouni Roy complemented her gorgeous attire with a pair of white boots. Elegant and modern, they added a strong and fashionable accent to her whole outfit. She chose a blush pink palette for her makeup, which gave her a gentle and luminous shine. Her distinctive look of heavy, wide eyeliner accentuated her eyes, giving drama and appeal. Mouni's makeup suited her dress wonderfully.

Do you love Mouni’s look as much as we did? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Alaya F embraces allure of ribbed top, plaid skirt and Louis Vuitton bag; unveil unbeatable vacay inspiration