Mouni Roy gives lessons in party wear styling as she slips into a black dress with feather detailing

To all the fashionistas out there… Let’s discuss the lovely little dress trend that has managed to steal hearts. Mini dresses are a go-to option for any height, whether you're diminutive or have a long, slim shape. What's the best part? They look equally great with straps as they do without. And who is here to show us how to pull off the strapless tiny dress look? It's none other than the incredible Mouni Roy! Prepare to be blown away by the juicy details of her slay-worthy ensemble. You definitely wouldn’t want to miss out on this stylish spectacle.

Mouni Roy serves party wear styling goals in a little black tube dress

The Gold actress recently wore a gorgeous little black tube dress that got the internet talking. The crystal-encrusted flower motifs on this little number lend a touch of beauty and charm. But hold on, there's more! The neckline is embellished with feather accents, lending it a whimsical and flirtatious feel. This black mini dress is the perfect pick for your next cocktail party, thanks to its sleeveless design and fitting cut.

The Made In China actress wore this creation that caught everyone's heart from the label Asra. But hold your breath, for this black beauty will set you back with the whopping price tag attached to it.

While the dress is a smart party pick, its hefty price tag surely will blow your mind throughout. The LBD comes at a whopping Rs. 87,000! Yes, you read that correctly. However, one can't deny that the feather-detailed neckline is our favorite feature. It provides a whimsical element and improves the whole aesthetic.

Mouni’s wavy hair and flawless dark makeup

Nidhi Kurda's excellent style for Mouni Roy's lovely black little dress proved perfect for the event. Mouni flaunted a stunning open hairdo with flowing locks separated down the center. Not to mention the fantastic job of Chettiar Queensly, who ensured Mouni's tresses looked flawless.

Speaking of the makeup, the heavy black eyeshadow was well-suited to the black dress and added a sense of drama to the whole appearance. Mouni's makeup was flawless, with warmed pink cheeks and a lovely pink lipstick that completed her image.

