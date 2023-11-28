Mouni Roy, Kajol, to Tara Sutaria: 5 wedding season-ready white Rohit Bal ethnic fits

Rohit Bal, a luminary in the fashion realm, has left an enduring imprint on the industry. Amidst the glitz and glamour of Bollywood fashion, where style and plushness converge, the wedding season transforms into a star-studded spectacle. Bal's ethereal white ethnic ensembles have adorned leading Bollywood ladies, including Mouni Roy, Kajol, Nora Fatehi, Tara Sutaria, and Priyanka Chopra, creating a star-studded fashion spectacle during the wedding season.

The seamless blend of fashion and fanciness becomes evident as these luminaries grace Rohit Bal's creations with unmatched grace. Are you ready to immerse yourself in their mesmerizing world of ethnic elegance?

5 classy white Rohit Bal ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood actresses

1. Mouni Roy’s ethereal sheer white drape:

Mouni Roy captivates in a sheer white drape adorned with delicate floral embroidery at the edges. The ethereal beauty of this ensemble is a testament to Bal’s mastery of blending simplicity with sophistication. Roy’s choice reflects a perfect balance between traditional and contemporary elements, making her a vision of elegance.

2. Kajol’s delicate white floral saree:

Kajol takes center stage in a delicate white-colored floral saree, embellished with a riot of multi-colored floral prints. Bal’s design not only complements Kajol’s timeless beauty but also brings a breath of fresh air to the conventional white saree. The intricate floral patterns add a touch of whimsy, making it a perfect choice for the celebratory season.

3. Nora Fatehi’s flowery saree with lace:

Nora Fatehi embraces floral charm in a saree paired with a delicately embroidered lace blouse. The fusion of flowers and lace in this ensemble creates a captivating visual harmony. It showcases Bal’s ability to seamlessly blend different textures and elements, resulting in a look that is both romantic and bold.

4. Tara Sutaria’s classy tiered Anarkali suit:

Tara Sutaria graces the occasion in a layered tiered embellished Anarkali suit, accompanied by a matching dupatta with gold edges and intricate embroidery. Bal’s design for Sutaria exudes regality and grandeur. The layering and embellishments add a royal touch, making it a perfect choice for a star-studded celebration.

5. Priyanka Chopra’s lace-laden Anarkali Suit:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a statement in a classy pristine white lace-laden full-sleeved Anarkali suit. The Chinese collar, adorned with buttons on the chest, and a sheer dupatta elevate the ensemble’s sophistication. Bal’s creation for Chopra blends classic and contemporary elements, showcasing his versatility as a designer.

Rohit Bal’s pristine white ethnic ensembles, as showcased by these Bollywood divas, redefine wedding fashion. Each outfit tells a unique story, blending traditional aesthetics with modern sensibilities. As we embark on this wedding season, let these leading ladies be our style icons, demonstrating that white elegance is timeless and ever-evolving. We really can’t help but fall head-over-heels for Rohit Bal’s creativity, can you?

Advertisement

So, which one of these pristine white ethnic pieces is your favorite? Would you like to wear something delicate and classy like this for your next wedding season? Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon sets winter wear goals in green cardigan with baggy denims, and Rs. 2.36 lacs Louis Vuitton bag