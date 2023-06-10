Mouni Roy looks bewitching in a metallic gown by Yara Shoemaker’s Fovari

Indian actress Mouni Roy is known for her excellent taste and sense of style. She is always dressing up like a true diva and this is perhaps why she continues to inspire people around the world, with her fiery fashion choices.

Recently, the Made In China actress posted some pictures on Instagram in a breathtaking metallic gown by Fovari, a renowned fashion brand headed by talented designer Yara Shoemaker. The ethereal beauty of Mouni Roy combined with the enchanting design of the gown left her fans and followers awe-inspired. Are you wondering what this gown looked like? Let’s find out and take a closer look at her outfit.

Mouni Roy looked magical in her recent Instagram post

As Mouni Roy posted the amazing pictures, all her follower’s eyes were drawn to her captivating presence. The stunning actress looked like a vision in the metallic copper gown designed by the designer Yara Shoemaker exuding elegance and confidence. The unique choice of color and fabric complemented her radiant personality while the thigh-high slit made her look supremely sexy, making her the center of attention on social media.

The attention to detail given to the gown was evident in every aspect of the dress, from its intricate embellishments to the impeccable tailoring. It’s safe to say that the gown accentuated Mouni Roy's hourglass figure, enhancing her natural grace and charm. The Gold actress’ gown was a part of Fovari’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection and it literally fits her like a glove. Her look, styled to perfection by Maneka Harisinghani, was completed with neutral heels from Enrico Cuini worth Rs. 73,788 approximately.

Even her hair and makeup game was on point. Mouni’s hair was straightened to perfection and this was paired with subtle makeup with a peach lip by George. Doesn’t her whole outfit look simply serene? It’s hard not to get obsessed, isn’t it?

So, what do you think of Mouni’s outfit? Would you ever wear such a dress? Share your views with us in the comments section below.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani channels her inner fashionista in Rs. 42.5k fuchsia pink saree; PICS inside