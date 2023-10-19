Mouni Roy looks bewitching in Prémya by Manishii’s black shimmery fishtail saree with matching bustier blouse

Mouni Roy, the rising star of Indian entertainment as well as the fashion world, graced our screens again with her unparalleled style and grace. In a recent social media update, the classy Sultan of Delhi actress left her fans spellbound with her captivating new look. Wrapped in a black shimmery fishtail saree designed by Prémya by Manishii and impeccably styled by the talented Rishika Devnani, The Virgin Tree actress’ fashion statement is nothing short of pure perfection. We’re absolutely in love!

It’s an understatement to say that we are completely captivated by the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ impeccable style and grace. So, are you eager to take a closer look at the talented actress’ elegant outfit? Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

Mouni Roy looked simply gorgeous in a pretty black drape

The undeniably gorgeous Gold actress, styled by none other than Rishika Devnani, recently chose to wear an undeniably shimmery and oh-so-glamorous black mermaid saree which was embroidered with an intricate pattern and had an attached pallu that gave the diva’s ensemble a well-tied appeal. The talented Made In China actress also chose to pair her exquisite black ensemble with a matching bustier blouse which ended up giving it that unique and stylish edge. This sleeveless sequin-laden blouse also had sleek straps and a deep, plunging neckline which added to its overall allure.

It’s quite safe to say that this super stylish piece, worth Rs. 72,000, is undoubtedly one of Prémya by Manishii’s timeless creations. Furthermore, the classy London Confidential actress chose to complete her traditional outfit with matching black heels. But, this isn’t all, the stylish Romeo Akbar Waiter actress also decided to accessorize her ethnic and elegant outfit with an exquisite gold choker-like traditional necklace with syndicate polki, uncut diamonds, and green crystals, from none other than the iconic Golecha Jewels. These pieces undoubtedly complement her drop-dead gorgeous black ensemble.

Last but not least, the supremely talented Velle actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into pretty loose waves, that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder, complementing and adding her outfit’s allure. On the other hand, the Hero Hitler In Love actress’ oh-so-glam makeup look, with well-framed eyebrows, shimmery eyeshadow, dramatic smokey eyeliner, perfectly contoured and blushed cheeks, with glossy neutral-colored lipstick, totally elevated her outfit beyond comparison.

To say that we’re obsessed with this one, would be an understatement. Do you agree? What are your thoughts on the talented diva’s outfit? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

