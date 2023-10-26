Mouni Roy makes a case for bandeau dresses in long black smocked dress with Rs. 9,14,898 Chanel bag

In the world of high fashion, Bollywood’s beloved style icon, Mouni Roy, rules supreme. After all, she has always chosen the most extravagant clothes and paired them with the most opulent bags to create her classy ensembles. Keeping up with the same, the Virgin Tree actress recently graced a friend’s birthday party in a captivating ensemble that set tongues wagging. Her stunning appearance in a long, sleek black bandeau dress, complemented by a lavish Chanel bag, not only turned heads but also redefined chic elegance.

So, without waiting any further, let’s delve deeper into the details of the Sultan of Delhi actress’ sensational outfit that’s creating a buzz among fashion enthusiasts.

Mouni Roy looked incredible in a stylish long black dress

The gorgeous Naagin actress was recently spotted and snapped wearing an incredible black sleeveless, off-shoulder bandeau dress made of sheer chiffon, with a plunging neckline that brought forth a sultry vibe. This long tube dress also has an overlocked frill trim at the edge which adds a feminine touch to her outfit, and a smocked section at the bodice and hips which hugged all her curves in the right places, helping her flaunt her well-toned body. The partly lined black outfit also has a gently flared skirt with a gathered tier at the hem, and we’re literally in love with the ensemble’s overall allure. This classy dress is a must-buy.

The incredible Gold actress also chose to complete her stylish outfit with black strappy heels to give it an overall harmonious appeal. But that isn’t all, the talented Made In China actress also chose to carry a Chanel jumbo double flap shoulder bag in black caviar color with her outfit, which is approximately worth Rs. 9,14,898. This extravagant piece comes with a timeless design from the iconic fashion house, with a rather sophisticated edge. The bag is exclusively made in France, crafted from diamond-quilted caviar leather, and is finished with modern metallic hardware, making it all the more special and alluring.

The gorgeous Romeo Akbar Waiter actress also chose to add layered gold bracelets and rings to complete her classy ensemble. Furthermore, let’s talk about the talented London confidential actress’ hair and makeup game. The talented Velle actress chose to leave her hair open and style it into loose waves that beautifully cascaded down her shoulder. Meanwhile, the talented diva also chose to go for an oh-so-glam makeup look, with dark smokey eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, super rouged and highlighted cheeks, and a glossy nude-colored lipstick, that perfectly complimented and elevated her outfit. We’re in love with the diva’s choices.

So, fashionistas, take note of the fact that the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ fashion game is not just on point; it’s a league of its own. Don’t you agree? Did you like the talented actress’ outfit? Please share your thoughts with us, right away.

