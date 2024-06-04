For many travelers, comfort reigns supreme when it comes to airport attire. But for Bollywood celebrities, airports are often an extension of the runway, a chance to showcase their personal style. Mouni Roy showcases this perfectly.

Known for her fashion versatility, Roy consistently delivers effortlessly chic airport looks that are both comfortable and stylish. The diva’s amazing airport-ready choices never fail to inspire us.

Mouni Roy’s latest airport outfit is no different. After all, it proves that looking good and feeling good can go hand in hand, especially while traveling. Let’s have a closer glance at the Brahmastra actress’ latest ensemble.

Mouni Roy’s cool and casual airport look:

The Gold actress knows how to make a mark with her fashionable picks, just like her understated white and gray look. This classy outfit demonstrates her penchant for simplicity and elegance. This stylish ensemble featured a cap-sleeved white top with a high neckline, tailored to perfection.

This accentuated her slender and enviable figure while exuding a sense of sass and sophistication. Meanwhile, the pristine white color not only added a touch of panache but also enhanced the Made In China actress’ radiant complexion. The top suited her like a charm. It literally proved that even a simple dress can look spectacular when styled well.

Advertisement

Mouni navigated the airport in style by tucking this fitted top into gray-colored denim jeans. The faded color high-waisted jeans looked great with the white top. Even the wide-legged silhouette of the ankle-length jeans gave a rather chill appeal to her airport look, making her feel and look awesome.

The baggy pants proved that fashion isn’t superficial because it can also be comfy and chill. The diva completed her ensemble with comfortable Hermes Oran sandals, adding an unexpectedly luxurious touch to the whole look. However, these stylish flat sandals also gave her outfit a well-harmonized appeal. What a look!

Mouni Roy’s accessories and glam picks:

Mouni chose to take the minimalistic route to accessorize her look. She went with stylish black dark-tinted sunglasses and a statement ring on her fingers. However, even she couldn’t resist adding a luxe twist to her look with a beige Christian Dior handbag. This high-end bag comes with a hefty price tag but it was a wise choice for traveling.

Advertisement

For her makeup look, the actress opted for a natural-looking fresh, and radiant base. She also added a soft touch of blush and nourishing pink lip gloss for her lips to keep that understated and chill vibe going. This look accentuated her natural glow. We’re definitely impressed with her picks. Even her manicured nails looked just fabulous.

Last but not least, Roy kept her hairstyle simple and stylish. She allowed her dark and luscious locks to flow freely down her back and shoulders. This effortlessly chic hairstyle, with a middle parting, also ensured that her gorgeous glow could shine through.

It’s quite safe to say that Mouni Roy’s airport look served comfort, style, and effortless sass, all rolled into one perfectly chic package. What did you think of Mouni’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan’s 6 printed sarees that are perfect for a beach wedding