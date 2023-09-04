Mouni Roy pairs affordable bustier dress with expensive Chanel bag; The perfect choice for night outs

Mouni Roy is a true diva whose fashion choices never fail to impress. The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress always goes above and beyond to look her best, and her recent night-out ensemble is no exception. The beloved Bollywood actress effortlessly combined affordability and luxury, showcasing her impeccable style with a vibrant yellow sundress, and we’re simply obsessed with how amazing she looked.

So, let’s delve into the intricacies of the Naagin actress outfit, highlighting the stunning lime-yellow midi dress that stole the spotlight.

Mouni Roy looks spectacular in a lime-yellow midi-dress

The Gold actress wore a lime-yellow midi dress featuring a corset-like bustier, striking the perfect balance between support and comfort. Crafted from soft, breathable fabrics, it came across as a perfect day-to-night kind of dress. Moreover, its vibrant hue commanded attention. Adding a touch of allure to the Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ outfit, the dress boasted a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline that enhanced its appeal. Surprisingly, this eye-catching piece from Sleek Suits comes at a budget-friendly price tag of just Rs. 2,999.

However, to complement her outfit, the Made In China actress chose a Chanel chain bag in a matching yellow shade. This exquisite accessory featured a unique round shape, adorned with diamond quilting that added a touch of opulence to the ensemble. The iconic CC logo, the hallmark of Chanel, took centre stage on this lambskin bag, known for its unparalleled softness and luxurious feel. However, luxury comes at a cost, and this Chanel bag demands a hefty price of approximately Rs. 3,72,332, approximately.

The Naagin actress’ fashion prowess extended to her minimalist approach to accessories. She wisely chose to let her dress and Chanel bag shined as the main attractions of her ensemble, foregoing additional embellishments. Furthermore, the Velle actress’ hair, sleek and straight, added a touch of sophistication, while the subtle makeup, featuring blush, eyeliner, and pink lipstick, highlights her natural beauty, and perfectly complemented the overall look. Don’t you agree? It’s quite safe to say that the K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress’ ensemble served as a style inspiration for those seeking to strike the perfect balance between budget-friendly options and high-end luxury.

With this outfit, the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actress has undoubtedly cemented her status as a true style icon from the entertainment industry, to watch. So, what did you think of her outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

