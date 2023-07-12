Mouni Roy pairs artsy co-ord set from Deme by Gabriella with Dior book tote; Can you guess how much it costs?

Mouni Roy is a true fashionista. She is known for her ability to look gorgeous in every aesthetic, whether it's casual, formal, or occasion wear. She always opts for comfortably trendy outfits that inspire her global fans and followers to recreate her looks and stay on-trend. Undoubtedly, her fashion prowess is unmatched, isn't it?

Recently, the actress starring in The Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She was wearing a stylish and colorful coordinated set, along with a seriously expensive Dior tote bag. So, if you're interested in taking a closer look at her ensemble, we've got your back. Let's dive right in!

Mouni Roy looks fabulous in a colorful and artsy coordinated set

A blue-and-white artsy printed co-ord set worth Rs. 18,500, from Deme by Gabrielle, a luxury brand started in 2014 by model-turned-designer Gabriella Demetriades. Demetriades’s label is known for its sensual, fun, and edgy clothing. With its cool and premium styles for women, Deme has established itself as a go-to brand for contemporary women’s wear in India. She left the shirt open with a white cropped top inside. Her outfit was completed with Chanel Velvet Calfskin & Mixed Fibers Sneaker in the color ivory worth Rs. 1,14,005, approximately. Doesn’t her ensemble look seriously stylish?

To further enhance the outfit, Mouni added a Christian Dior Blue Toile De Jouy Embroidery Book Tote worth Rs. 2,52,000 approximately. She also accessorized the outfit with dark-tinted sunglasses and stylish rings. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a sleek, straight look and she went with a subtle makeup look to flaunt her natural beauty. She looks like a true goddess, doesn’t she?

It’s quite safe to say that the Naagin actress pays attention to details, knows how to choose the perfect elements, and brings them together to create a fabulous outfit. We’re totally obsessed with how gorgeous she looks. So, what do you think of Mouni Roy’s comfortable airport outfit? Would you want to have this co-ord set in your wardrobe for those special and romantic occasions? Comment below to share your thoughts and views with us.

