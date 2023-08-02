Mouni Roy pairs Chanel bag, Versace heels with fitted black strapless mini-dress; Find out their prices

The beloved Indian actress, Mouni Roy, continues to captivate fashion enthusiasts with her impeccable style choices. This is why her recent ensemble is no exception. Embracing a bold and alluring look, she effortlessly donned a black mini-dress. What the outfit did was not just accentuate her curves but also showcase her graceful shoulders. Well, she didn't just stop there. She went on to elevate the outfit to new heights. The Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress tastefully paired it with an iconic Chanel bag, exuding timeless sophistication. Furthermore, the addition of elegant Versace heels completed the ensemble, adding a touch of luxury to the already stunning outfit.

So, why don’t we delve into the fashion details of the Naagin actress’ eye-catching ensemble and find out how much the iconic Chanel bag and Versace heels cost? Let’s find out.

Mouni Roy looks exceptional in a stylish little black dress

Roy’s choice of a fitted black strapless mini-dress to attend the party is a classic yet daring move. The strapless design showcased her graceful shoulders, while the figure-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves. Black is a timeless color that exudes elegance and versatility, making it a staple in any fashionista’s wardrobe. She further paired her chic mini-dress with a Chanel black quilted leather round crossbody bag worth Rs. 2,12,768, taking her look to a whole new level of wow. Chanel is renowned for its luxurious and timeless designs, and their bags are no exception. The black bag she carried is from Chanel’s classic collection, featuring the signature quilted leather and the iconic interlocking CC logo. Chanel bags are crafted with impeccable attention to detail, making them an ultimate symbol of sophistication and status in the fashion world. This is visible in Mouni Roy’s outfit.

To complete her stylish look, Roy donned a pair of elegant black Versace gold Medusa black pointed gold-tone heeled pumps worth Rs. 1,10,100. Versace is renowned for its bold and luxurious designs, and their footwear is no exception. The heels she wore featured the brand’s iconic Medusa head emblem and other distinctive elements that showcase the brand’s aesthetic, perfectly elevating the outfit. Meanwhile, her hair was left open and styled into loose waves while her makeup look, with a smokey eye, the perfect contour, gorgeous blush, and nude lipstick, perfectly complemented the entire outfit.

Mouni Roy’s fashion-forward choice of pairing a Chanel bag and Versace heels with a fitted black strapless mini-dress exemplifies her innate sense of style and flair for mixing high-end luxury with classic elegance like that of the little black dress. It also showcases her ability to always ace her styles.

So, what did you think of Mouni Roy's outfit?

