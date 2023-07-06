Mouni Roy pairs striped midi skirt and top from Kate Spade; Can you guess how much the outfit costs?

Mouni Roy, the versatile Indian actress known for her impeccable style, recently posted pictures of herself on Instagram, in a stunning ensemble that caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts everywhere. Donning a red and pink striped midi skirt and top from the renowned designer brand Kate Spade, Mouni effortlessly exuded elegance and charm.

This glamorous outfit is an ideal choice for a classy brunch date, combining vibrant colors, trendy design, and a touch of sophistication. Without further ado, let’s dive right in and look at this beyond the fashionable outfit.

Mouni Roy looks supremely cute in a red and pink outfit from Kate Spade

The choice of vibrant red and soft pink hues in Mouni Roy’s ensemble adds a delightful pop of color to her overall look. The contrasting shades create a visually appealing harmony that is both playful and stylish. Red, symbolizing confidence and energy, complements Mouni’s vivacious personality, while the subtle pink lends a touch of femininity and grace to her fashion-forward sense of style.

The Awning stripe organza midi skirt in red and pink worth Rs. 24,597 and red classic top from Kate Spade combination is a timeless style that flatters various body types and occasions. Mouni’s choice of this ensemble demonstrates her fashion sensibility and understanding of classic yet fashionable pieces. The midi skirt, designed to fall below the knee, elongates the silhouette, creating a sleek and elegant look. Paired with a matching top, the ensemble strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness. The talented actress completed her outfit with Pink pumps from Kate Spade worth Rs. 24,597 approximately. She also went for a no-accessories look to let her outfit take the spotlight. Meanwhile, her hair was styled in a scrunched ponytail with curls, and her makeup look with a bold red lip, perfectly elevated the outfit.

Kate Spade, the renowned American designer brand known for its chic and feminine aesthetic, perfectly captures Mouni Roy’s fashion choices. The brand’s signature style shines through in the ensemble, showcasing impeccable craftsmanship and attention to detail. Kate Spade’s designs often feature bold colors, playful prints, and modern silhouettes, making them a favorite among fashion-forward individuals. She looks beyond amazing, doesn’t she? But these weren’t the only pictures that she uploaded recently.

Mouni Roy looked seductive in a blue floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit

Mouni Roy also recently uploaded pictures on herself on Instagram, wearing a blue, printed floor-length dress with a seriously sexy thigh-high slit. This Printed Drape Gown With Sweet Heart Neck & Slit from Nirmooha by Prreeti Jaiin Nainutia is worth Rs. 25,400 and is a true work of art. It boasts a vibrant shade of blue that beautifully complements Mouni’s skin tone and enhances her natural radiance. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the outfit is a perfect blend of contemporary and traditional elements, showcasing the designer’s impeccable taste, she completed the outfit with silver heels.

One of the most striking features of this dress is the thigh-high slit, which adds a touch of sensuality and elegance to the overall look. It allows Mouni to showcase her well-toned legs while maintaining an aura of grace and sophistication. The dress’s flowing silhouette creates a sense of movement, enhancing Mouni’s ethereal presence and making her a vision to behold. Mouni Roy’s styling choices for this ensemble are impeccable. She paired the dress with minimal accessories, allowing the dress to take center stage. Her choice of hairstyle and makeup is equally refined, with soft waves cascading down her shoulders and a natural, dewy glow that enhances her features.

These outfits have made one fact clear i.e. Mouni Roy continues to mesmerize us with her impeccable fashion choices, leaving an indelible mark on the world of style. So, are you as excited as we are, to see what she has in store for us, next? Which one of these is your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

