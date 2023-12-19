Mouni Roy personifies HOTNESS in a Rs 46,996 halter neck gown with a sexy cut-out design and front slit

In a recent social media post, the sizzling Mouni Roy set the virtual world ablaze with her sizzling presence in a super hot sage green gown. The actress, known for her roles in films like Made In China and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, showcased not only her unparalleled beauty but also a distinctive sense of style with this fiery ensemble. With its unique cut-out design, this fitted and classy piece totally left us gasping and gushing for more!

So, without further ado, why don’t we delve into the details of Mouni Roy's oh-so-hot ensemble that seamlessly blends regality and beauty with sultriness and a touch of minimalistic elegance? Are you ready? Let’s just get right to it.

Mouni Roy looked fiery beyond comparison in a sage-green gown

The stunning 'The Virgin Tree' star recently shared some photos on social media, showcasing her one-of-a-kind gown worth Rs. 46,996. The sage green color of her floor-length dress by Viola & Vesper emitted a truly regal vibe, complementing her unique sense of style. The talented diva rocked a halter-neck design with alluring cut-out patterns adorned with rings on her chest and waist. To add to the allure, the Gold actress flaunted her toned legs with a sultry front slit. It's impossible not to admire this elegant ensemble, right?

Advertisement

The gown had a unique ruched design that added a touch of texture, and its fitted style accentuated her curves in all the right places. It's impossible not to admire her well-toned figure. To complement her fiery look, she opted for gold-colored strappy heels, which perfectly harmonized with her ensemble. We can't help but adore the sassy outfit of the talented actress from Brahmāstra, don't you agree?

Mouni Roy’s hairstyle, makeup, and accessory games were also on fleek

The London Confidential actress chose to take the minimalistic route to accessories as she just paired her dress with a simple yet elegant ring. This made sure that the focus remained fixated on her well-deserving and sexy ensemble. On the other hand, the Naagin actress chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into a soft wavy look that beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. We’re legit in love with her gorgeous hairstyle, it totally complements her look’s overall aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the talented Romeo Akbar Waiter actress went for a subtle yet oh-so-gorgeous makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, subtle eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, highlighter at all the right places, subtly blushed cheeks, the perfect contour, and of course, the undeniably perfect shade of nude-colored matte lipstick, that not only complemented her look but also elevated it beyond all comparison. It totally accentuated the diva’s natural beauty without adding an unnecessarily dramatic effect to her ensemble.

With this outfit, Mouni Roy, once again, proves that her style is a perfect fusion of sophistication and sensuality, don’t you agree? What did you think of her ensemble? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 iconic red-carpet outfits worn by celebrities in 2023