Mouni Roy pulls off a slinky ivory lehenga that's perfect for your BFF's wedding

Bollywood’s red carpets are no stranger to glamour and style, and Mouni Roy is undeniably one of the industry’s most prominent fashion icons. Recently, keeping up with her fashion-forward reputation, The Virgin Tree actress graced Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash in a resplendent ivory lehenga, a spectacle that not only turned heads but also set social media ablaze with admiration.

So, why don’t we meticulously dissect every element of Mouni Roy’s captivating ensemble, from the intricate details of her attire to the carefully curated makeup and accessories that elevated her look to a whole new level? Let’s dive right in.

Mouni Roy looks pretty in a classy white embellished lehenga set

The beautiful and talented Gold actress’ choice of attire for Ekta Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali celebration was nothing short of a fashion revelation. The ivory lehenga is a true embodiment of traditional craftsmanship with a contemporary twist. The ensemble comprised a spaghetti-strapped, ribbed blouse adorned with mirror work and lines of embellishments, seamlessly flowing into an embroidered lehenga skirt that exuded grace and charm. The focal point of this ensemble was the dupatta. Embroidered with chikanakri detailing and sequins, the dupatta featured mirror work on its beautiful edges. The Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ artful draping of the dupatta added a regal touch to the outfit.

To complement her spectacular and elegant traditional outfit, the Made In China actress opted for matching heels, seamlessly integrating comfort with style. The choice of accessories further accentuated her look. Adorning herself with gold and emerald jewels, including a choker, mang tika, and rings, the Hero Hitler In Love actress displayed a keen understanding of how accessories can elevate an ensemble. However, it wasn’t just the attire that contributed to Roy’s breathtaking appearance. The London Confidential fame’s hairstyle and makeup choices were equally pivotal.

Last but not least, the fabulous Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress left her dark tresses open, styled into a center-parted sleek and straight look, framing her face and cascading down her back. The K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress’ oh-so-glamorous makeup look, a masterclass in subtlety and allure, featured smoky kohl-lined eyes, perfectly defined brows, the perfect nude lip shade, and a blushed glowing base that radiated sophistication. As admirers continue to be captivated by Roy’s style evolution, this mesmerizing ensemble serves as a testament to her status as Bollywood’s most stylish diva.

With each public appearance, Mouni Roy not only embraces but redefines glamour, leaving an indelible mark on the fashion landscape for all to admire and emulate, don’t you agree? Share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

