Mouni Roy serves luxury in iconic Prada bag, sexy black co-ord, and Roberto Cavalli pumps; Find out its price

In the realm of both, acting as well as fashion, Mouni Roy has established herself as a worthy talent. The Gold actress is known for effortlessly combining style and elegance. She proved this again recently as the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress and fashion icon made heads turn by stepping out drenched in a stunning black-and-gold ensemble. This meticulously crafted outfit exuded sophistication and luxury, showcasing Mouni’s innate ability to elevate any look.

The amalgamation of a satin co-ord set, exquisite Roberto Cavalli pumps, and a Prada bag exemplified the epitome of chic but luxurious fashion. Let’s delve into the details of Mouni Roy’s captivating ensemble that raised the heat and set new standards in the world of fashion.

Mouni Roy looks smoking hot in a hot black and gold outfit

Roy’s choice of a black-and-gold color palette was nothing short of a masterstroke. The contrasting hues create a visual harmony that embodies elegance and opulence. Black, with its timeless appeal, serves as the backdrop for gold’s shimmering radiance, adding a touch of regality to the ensemble. This bold choice accentuated Mouni’s individuality while providing a perfect canvas to showcase the exquisite pieces she adorned. At the heart of Roy’s ensemble was a meticulously designed satin co-ord set. The fluidity of the satin fabric not only ensured a comfortable fit but also added an element of sensuality to the outfit. The classic black top, elegantly paired with a gol1234444d satin skirt, created a balanced yet dynamic contrast. The co-ord set highlighted the Naagin actress’ svelte frame and impeccable fashion sense, making a statement that was both sophisticated as well as daring.

But, that’s not all, she also perfectly completed the outfit with a Prada re-edition 2005 Saffiano leather bag, an iconic silhouette with sophisticated details that enhance the brand’s original classic shoulder bag, design. This bag is the reinterpreted version in Saffiano leather with a cross-hatch motif that is a hallmark of the brand. The accessory is completed by a removable leather pouch and re-edition keychain, making the bag unique and functional. It is an extremely iconic and luxurious choice, worth the whopping price of Rs. 1,77,116, approximately. She also proved that no ensemble is complete without the right pair of shoes by opting for Roberto Cavalli mirror snake leather pumps worth Rs. 1,33,398, approximately.

Mouni Roy’s appearance in the captivating black-and-gold ensemble serves as a testament to her fine fashion sense and subtle ability to blend elegance with luxury. The satin co-ord set, Roberto Cavalli pumps, and Prada bag came together in perfect harmony, creating a look that raised the heat and set new standards in the fashion world. Her innate ability to curate an ensemble that resonates with both class and opulence continues to inspire fashion enthusiasts and aficionados alike.

