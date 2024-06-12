Planning a summer getaway and looking for ideal outfits that are both comfortable and effortlessly stylish? Well, you must take cues from Mouni Roy's recent vacation wardrobe.

The actress recently wore a variety of fashionably fabulous co-ord sets that are perfect for chilling at the beach and soaking up the sun in style.

Well, it’s time to get ready to be inspired by Mouni Roy’s wardrobe choices and recreate these summer outfit ideas for our adventure. Let’s have a closer look at her stylish ensembles.

Mouni Roy’s classy white and yellow printed co-ord set:

Mouni loves to turn heads in comfortable and classy co-ord sets, and she proved the same when she wore a white one during her Spanish vacation. The beautiful set, with a contrasting celestial-inspired sunny yellow print, literally rendered us speechless. The outfit featured a form-fitting strapless bandeau top with a deep and alluring plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness to the ensemble.

The Virgin Tree actress further paired this with a floor-length skirt. The well-pleated and flowing silhouette of the skirt also added a touch of modern allure to the whole look. The light and delicate hue of the outfit literally popped against the diva’s complexion. We loved the refreshing and resplendent outfit.

The Made In China actress completed the outfit with contrasting sandals and a high-end Chanel bag. Mouni also kept her accessories limited to black, dark-tinted sunglasses with an oversized frame. She also went with a subtle makeup look, with some eyeliner and nourishing lip gloss. The diva tied her dark locks up, styled into a high bun. We’re undoubtedly taking notes right here.

Mouni Roy’s incredible black and gray beach-ready look:

The Gold actress also made quite a fashionable mark with beach-ready bikinis during her Spanish excursion. One of these striking pieces was the stylish gray-colored bikini set. The pretty piece featured a classy bikini top with a halter, and a front tie-up style that looked super alluring. She also added matching bikini bottoms to complete the summer-ready look.

She layered it with a contrasting black crochet cover-up co-ord set that was, of course, a total work of art. The charming ensemble featured a stylish tied-up crop top with dramatically long sleeves. It was further paired with a matching upper-thigh length skirt. The hollowed and distressed cut-out style of this ensemble elevated the easy-breezy vibe of the rather chic ensemble.

The Brahmastra actress completed the outfit with casual black flat sandals and a high-end black puffed-up Chanel bag. She also kept her accessories minimalistic for this one. Even her no-makeup look and effortlessly manageable sleek and straight hairstyle, with a middle parting, went super well with the stylish pick.

So, are you feeling inspired to add some chic co-ord sets to your vacation wear wardrobe? With their effortless style and endless variations, they can be a surefire way to elevate your fashion game.

It’s time to pack your bags and flaunt your statement-worthy finds with picture-perfect vacation moments.

Which one of Mouni Roy’s co-ord sets is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

