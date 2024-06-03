Mouni Roy wears maxi skirt with white crop top to airport and it screams comfort from every angle

When it comes to airport fashion, Mouni Roy is the height of elegance. She frequently dresses comfortably but stylishly, such as rocking maxi dresses, blazers over basic tees, and co-ord sets with stylish accessories, and she was once again spotted at the airport in an easy-breezy outfit.

It is said that comfort is the key when you are spending hours in transit, and after seeing Mouni Roy’s latest look, we believe that she also agrees with this sentiment of ours. Check out her latest airport look, which is all things summery and cool.

Mouni Roy’s latest airport look

Are you getting ready for vacation this summer? Whether you are travelling to a sunny destination or returning home from a family gathering, dressing smartly at the airport will ensure a comfortable and seamless journey. Skirts are the new essential for travelling, so say goodbye to tight jeans and hello to skirts like Mouni’s.

Mouni rocked a stylish yet comfortable airport pick, which featured a beautiful brown-tiered long skirt. It boasted several fashionable features, including a shirred high waist that provided a flattering fit. The detail also ensures that the skirt stays in place while offering a comfortable fit, ideal for long hours.

Adding to the charm was the tiered hem of the skirt, which gave the ensemble a playful and dynamic feel and also offered a flowy and feminine silhouette. Not stopping there, the maxi length hem of the skirt made it perfect for casual and dressy occasions. Another standout feature was the fit-and-flare design, which added movement and drama, elevating it from basic to extraordinary.

The Bhramastra actress struck the perfect balance between casual and comfortable by pairing the skirt with a white sleeveless crop top. The plunging neckline of the crop top added a hint of attractiveness without compromising on comfort or style. The brown and white colours created a harmonious palette exuding freshness.

Mouni’s accessories and glam

To complete her look, the Gold actress accessorised with stylish black sunglasses and a beige Christian Dior handbag. With comfortable Hermes Oran sandals, Mouni navigated the airport in style.

Beauty-wise, the actress opted for a fresh and radiant complexion. Her moisturised skin created a natural glow. To enhance her features, the actress applied a soft blush to her cheeks, adding a healthy glow. For her lips, Mouni chose a classic pink lipstick, which added a natural and understated vibe.

Turning to her nails, Mouni opted for a chic French manicure, showcasing clean and polished fingertips. When it came to her hair, Mouni kept things simple yet stylish, letting her short locks flow freely.

The next time you’re planning your airport outfit, take a page out of Mouni’s style handbook and go with a tiered brown long skirt matched up with a white sleeveless crop top. It's a winning combination that promises comfort, style, and effortless elegance for your travels.

