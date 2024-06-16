Mouni Roy wears monochromatic skirt-bralette outfit on her vacation in Spain; styles it with cool sunglasses and a hat

Be it at a happening party, or a red carpet event, Mouni Roy makes sure all eyes are on her. Her racy outfits and snug-fit bodycon dresses certainly hold the record on every Gen-Z girl’s fashion journal. She makes sure she keeps her followers swooning over her fashion game even while she unwinds on a vacation.

Currently, the diva is globetrotting and enjoying her vacation with her hubby Suraj in Ibiza, Formentera, and other iconic landscapes of Spain. Mouni Roy has been delighting us with stunning tropical outfits, perfect for every vacation moment. Thoroughly making sure her vacation pictures break the internet, the Brahmastra actress dropped a series of dreamy pictures in a monochrome skirt and bralette co-ord set. Let’s decode Mouni’s effortless and easy-going vacation outfit.

Vacationing in style, Mouni Roy shines in a monochromatic skirt-bralette set

From streetwear to upscale high-end fashion, is there nothing Mouni Roy cannot pull off seamlessly? Strutting on the streets of Ibiza town, Spain, the Naagin fame ensured her vacation outfit made a mark despite being minimalistic. Donning a gorgeous co-ord set in black and white, Mouni dropped a series of pictures that made us swoon.

She was spotted wearing a cutesy sweetheart neckline bralette with strappy sleeves, which she flawlessly paired with a high-waisted flared floor-length skirt. This monochrome outfit is certainly an apt pick for a spring-summer vacation. The full-length maxi skirt featured a horizontal striped black and white print that gave it a perfect retro vibe.

How Mouni Roy accessorized her minimal yet chic monochromatic outfit

Continuing with her vacation vibe, Mouni accessorized her chic look with a pair of retro-looking white Christian Dior sunglasses. The white frame of these sunglasses adorned with a gold-finish star added a touch of glam to the rather muted outfit. These sunglasses came with a heavy price tag of INR 30,412 (USD 364).

Posing on the picturesque streets, Mouni also flaunted her cream-colored Bottega Veneta ‘The Lauren 1980 Small’ Shoulder Bag. This gorgeous luxury bag featuring a gold chain strap is priced at a whopping amount of INR 1,90,328 (USD 2278).

For her glam, the television star opted for minimal makeup with a dash of pink nude lipstick and sleek tresses. Mouni finished her look with a perfect tropical vacation accessory - a straw sun hat.

