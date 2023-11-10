Mouni Roy's airport style is a symphony of monochromatic bliss with Rs. 6,81,590 Chanel spell

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood fashion, Mouni Roy is one beyond-talented actress who consistently stands out as a trendsetter. Recently, while gracing the airport with her presence, ‘The Virgin Tree’ actress showcased an impeccable black and white formal ensemble that seamlessly blended sophistication with modern allure. The Sultan of Delhi actress also merges a side of luxury in her outfit with Chanel’s sneakers as well as a classy tote bag. We’re totally in love with the diva's choices.

So, what are we waiting for? Let’s delve into the details of Mouni Roy's monochromatic marvel, exploring not just the fabulous ensemble but also the accessories and beauty choices that defined her airport style. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Mouni Roy looked incredible in a formal black-and-white ensemble

The talented Naagin actress was recently spotted and snapped at the airport in a flawless black and white ensemble. The beautiful diva’s classy formal outfit featured a white shirt with a crisp collar and a deep V-shaped neckline which added to the ensemble’s allure. The full-sleeved piece also brought back the 1890s with a classic ruffled balloon-like sleeve which added to the shirt’s overall style quotient. The Gold actress also chose to pair this with black formal ankle-length pants which were also wide-legged and comfortable. This beautiful formal and elegant ensemble was legit a monochromatic marvel, and we’re in love.

Furthermore, the London Confidential actress chose to complete her ensemble with Black and white Chanel 2023 Velvet Calfskin Mixed Fibers sneakers, approximately worth Rs. 1,86,955, which are entirely made out of suede and calfskin with black shoelaces, the iconic CC logo on the side as well as White quilted leather all around, which totally complement her incomparably gorgeous fashionable choices. But that’s not all, the Made In China actress also chose the carry the Chanel Large Deauville 2WAY shopping tote bag worth Rs. 4,94,635 from the Cruise 2023 Collection by Virginie Viard, with a blue and white canvas, a modernized graphic-like print, and classy hardware which not only matches but also elevates the diva’s overall look.

The fabulous actress also added dark-tinted sunglasses to her look. Last but not least, let’s talk about the beautiful Romeo Akbar Walter actress’ hair and makeup game, which was also, totally on fleek. The pretty Brahmāstra actress chose to leave her hair open and styled it into a sleek and straight look that perfectly framed her face, while beautifully cascading down her back. On the other hand, the K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress also chose to go for a bold, no-makeup look that helped her flaunt her natural beauty while adding a personal touch to her overall appearance.

So, what did you think of her incomparable black-and-white formal outfit? Would you like to recreate it? Share your thoughts with us, now.

