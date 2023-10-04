Mouni Roy’s beautiful Rs. 61,000 sunflower-laden off-white georgette saree is every ethnic lover’s dream

In the ever-shifting kaleidoscope of Bollywood fashion, there are moments when an ensemble transcends mere attire and transforms into a work of art. Such is the case when the ethereal Mouni Roy, like a radiant sunflower in full bloom, donned a remarkable off-white georgette saree that left the fashion world spellbound. In a recent Instagram revelation, The Virgin Tree actress unveiled her latest sartorial masterpiece, and we can’t help but fall head over heels for her mesmerizing appearance.

Why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at the exceptional Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ breathtaking off-white sunflower-laden georgette saree? Are you ready?

Mouni Roy looked ethereal in a gorgeous white and yellow saree

The Gold actress recently made the wise decision to wear Nitika Gujral’s off-white organza saree which is laden with 3-D sunflower motifs and a geometrical pattern that is evenly highlighted with beads, cut dana pearls, and crystal work. This diva’s exquisite ethnic dream ensemble, styled by none other than the celebrated Bollywood stylist, Rishika Devnani, comes with a matching yellow organza blouse with wide straps and a deep U-shaped plunging neckline and beadwork all over the same. The Romeo Akbar Waiter actress also wore a Santoon petticoat to give the outfit a graceful and beyond-aesthetic appeal.

The talented Made In China actress completed the outfit with matching heels and decided to accessorize her outfit with a choker-like gold necklace with a traditional edge to the same and a sparkly matching ring. These accessories helped the London Confidential actress elevate her ensemble without actually overpowering it. We’re undoubtedly obsessed with how gorgeous she looks. Meanwhile, her hair was left open and styled into loose curls which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder like a charm.

Last but definitely not least, the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress chose to go for a glam makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, well-shaped eyebrows, eyeliner on fleek, shimmery eyeshadow, the perfect contour, blushed cheeks with highlighted cheekbones along with the perfect pink lipstick. This definitely compliments and adds to her ensemble’s overall allure. With the expert styling of Rishika Devnani and the right accessories, the actress transformed into an ethnic diva that left us utterly enchanted. Roy’s look serves as an inspiration for all ethnic fashion enthusiasts, proving that the right ensemble, when paired with finesse, can create magic.

We are undeniably in love with the K.G.F: Chapter 1 actress’ utterly stunning appearance and eagerly await her next fashion revelation. Don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

