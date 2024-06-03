Mouni Roy’s black mini dress paired with Louis Vuitton handbag is what monochrome magic looks like

Bollywood celebrities. The film stars appear to have a particular fondness for them, and among these celebs, Mouni Roy is notable for her love of black dresses. Their poise and allure make them wardrobe mainstays.

The actress, well-known for her daring sense of style, is frequently seen wearing black dresses at events, movie promotions, and casual get-togethers. Mouni has time and again proved that black dresses are so adaptable that they can go from formal to glamourous instantly, depending on what’s needed for the occasion.

Once again, she attended an event in a black dress, proving their versatility. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Mouni Roy’s latest black dress

Mouni’s choice of attire for the event was a classic yet contemporary black dress that perfectly complemented her graceful and poised persona. The dress came from the shelves of fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The highlighting feature of Mouni's dress was its flared hem, adding a touch of drama and flair to her ensemble and accentuating her slender frame.

Adding a touch of bling to her ensemble were striking big silver buttons on the front, which served as eye-catching embellishments and provided visual interest to the dress with subtle contrast against the fabric.

Mouni’s accessories and glam

The Gold actress opted for a chic black Louis Vuitton handbag for accessories, perfectly complementing her stunning black dress. She also chose sleek black heels that provided finishing touches to her look.

In terms of make-up, the actress opted for a glamorous yet subtle look that perfectly complemented her all-black look. She chose a mauve lipstick that added a hint of color to her lips while her dark kohl-rimmed eyes accentuated her eyes. Feathered brows defined her face, adding definition and structure.

To finish her look, the actress opted for highlighted and blushed cheeks that added a healthy glow to her complexion, ensuring that her features were accentuated without overpowered, creating a soft and glowing effect.

It’s no wonder that Mouni once again stole the spotlight with her black dress, which has a classic silhouette and striking details. From her choice of accessories to flawless make-up and hairstyle, she curated every detail to perfection, which showcased her innate sense of style and once again cemented her status as a fashion icon.

