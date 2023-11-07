Mouni Roy’s black sequinned midi-dress with invisible tulle and ostrich feather trims is made for date nights

Bollywood has its fair share of fashionable actresses but nobody can do it quite like Mouni Roy. The incredibly talented actress is known for her unique sense of style and fashion-forward choices which make our hearts skip a beat. Recently, keeping up with her reputation, the Naagin actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures which are now setting fire on social media. The diva captioned her post with a quote by Edgar Allan Poe and wrote, “There is no beauty without some strangeness”, and rightfully so. After all, her ensemble gave out raven-like vibes with a touch of dark aesthetic and allure. We’re obsessed!

Let’s just delve in and take a closer look at the incomparably stylish and talented Mouni Roy’s fashion-forward ensemble which proved that dark-aesthetic fits still rocks beyond compare.

Mouni Roy owned the dark aesthetic in a black sequinned midi-dress

In her recent photos, the Sultan of Delhi actress set social media on fire with her black ensemble, a creation far from ordinary. This opulent midi-dress is a true work of art, designed to leave you utterly dazzled. Crafted from sheer black tulle, this full-sleeved masterpiece was liberally adorned with sequins, creating a mesmerizing, lace-like effect. The playful yet bold black ostrich feather trims add a unique touch, further elevating the eccentric charm of the midi-dress. The plunging V-shaped neckline, adorned with sparkling embellishments, introduces the perfect hint of shimmer for those enchanting after-dark moments. Designed by the renowned fashion house Ralph & Russo, this exclusive couture collection piece, priced at Rs. 10,15,026, boasts a sultry back slit, framed by classy sequins and fur-laden edges. It’s a creation that leaves us in awe and admiration.

To complete her ensemble, the Gold actress opted for black patent leather pumps with distinctive gold heels from Versace, featuring a pointed-toe silhouette adorned with the iconic brand’s official Medusa plaque. These pumps, valued at Rs. 1,22,400, harmonize flawlessly with her outfit. The Romeo Akbar Waiter actress’ choice of accessories leans towards the minimalistic, featuring statement rings that complement her look. Her hair, left elegantly open was styled into a sleek and straight appearance that gracefully framed her face, cascading down her back. Complementing her mesmerizing outfit, the classy diva chose dark kohl eyes, smoky eyeshadow, rouged and highlighted cheeks, and the perfect shade of nude lipstick, creating an oh-so-glamorous makeup look.

The Velle actress’ black sequinned midi dress was a harmonious blend of elegance, sophistication, and a touch of mystique. It’s an ensemble that exudes a captivating charm, making it an ideal choice for those special date nights where you want to leave an indelible impression. In a world of fashion where individuality shines the brightest, Mouni Roy continues to be a trendsetter and an inspiration for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. We’re in love with the dark ensemble and its overall aesthetic.

So, what did you think of the Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva actress’ all-black ensemble? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

