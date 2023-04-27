Mouni Roy’s recent look is your saree fashion inspiration? Know the whopping cost here

Mouni Roy is one of the most popular names in the television industry and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her style statement and acting chops. From beginning her career as a telly star to featuring in the biggest Bollywood film, the actress has always climbed the ladder of success and has given an example that nothing is impossible. Apart from being a talented actor, she also serves gorgeous looks and her Instagram pictures are proof that she can nail any outfit effortlessly. While Mouni can turn the heat up in a bikini, she can also look effortless in a saree.

A saree is perfect for every occasion and it never goes out of style. Whether attending an awards show or a wedding, celebrities never shy away from draping the nine yards of grace. If you are looking for saree inspiration from celebs, look no further than Mouni Roy.

Mouni Roy flaunts her hourglass figure in a golden saree

Recently, Mouni Roy posted a series of snaps wearing a golden saree that caught the attention of the netizens. Wearing a saree from the Sawan Gandhi label, Mouni flaunted her hourglass figure. It was a golden mukaish work saree with mirror embroidery along the edges that she paired with a brocade blouse. This Indian fashion designer is known for balancing traditional with contemporary and creating women's as well as men’s wear. Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, and other celebs are often spotted in this label. If you are looking to invest in a designer saree or want to get your hands on the exact one Mouni wore, it’s available on the designer’s website at a whopping cost of Rs. 118,000.00.

Take a look at Mouni’s pictures here:

To accessorise, she only wore diamond rings on her finger. She kept her hair open and for make-up, chose a nude look which perfectly complements her saree. The look has been styled by celebrity stylist Rishika Devnani. Uploading the photo on her Instagram account, Mouni wrote in the caption, “#ASareeGirlForever”.

