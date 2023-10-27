Mouni Roy’s shimmery green strapless fit is all about showcasing a ‘flare for the dramatic’

Mouni Roy, the Bollywood diva who oozes confidence in her figure-hugging ensembles, has always loved the timeless beauty of black. It's no wonder that she frequently wears this timeless shade. What distinguishes Mouni is her ability to seamlessly change up her look. She recently wore a gorgeous new attire that piqued the interest of fashion fans. And, the actress shared a mesmerizing video on her Instagram, with the caption, “A flare for the dramatic,” giving fans a glimpse of her outfit.

Mouni Roy’s oh-so-gorgeous blingy ensemble

The Brahmastra actress recently managed to grab attention in a pastel green suit, and she looked scintillating! The strapless gown clung to her shape flawlessly, emphasizing her curves in all the right places. The body-con silhouette gave a touch of intrigue to her look, making her the center of attention wherever she went.

However, it was the dazzling silver decorations on the garment that stole the show. They added a glamorous touch to the clothing, making it even more gorgeous. Mouni easily demonstrated her ability to wear any color and style, leaving us in awe of her fashion choices.

Roy turned heads in a scorching fit by Oh Polly, which comes with a price tag of Rs. 9989. Maneka Harisinghani and Chintan Shah, the creative styling pair, created the sensual look. They developed a mesmerizing attire that precisely complemented Mouni's gorgeous demeanor with their acute eye for fashion.

This ensemble demonstrated Mouni's exceptional fashion sense and her ability to seamlessly pull off any look, from the fashionable brand choice to the precise styling.

More about Mouni’s look…

Chettiar Queensly performed his magic on her long tresses, shaping them into delicate waves with a sophisticated center division. The end result? A hairdo that complimented her entire appearance well, provided a touch of elegance and beauty.

Mukesh Patil, a brilliant makeup artist, took control of her makeup. He developed Mouni's characteristic smokey eye makeup, giving her mesmerizing eyes a sense of mystery and appeal. Her makeup was immaculate, with sculpted cheekbones and a beautiful, matte-finished base. Mouni finished the look with light brown lipstick added a touch of refinement to her gorgeous suit.

The Brahmastra actress carefully avoided opting for additional accessories, allowing her garment to shine. What could she possibly be blamed for? The gown itself was a glittering vision of bling. She completed her look with a pair of gorgeous golden Steve Madden shoes that added to the appeal.

What are your thoughts on this ensemble by Mouni Roy? Let us know in the comments section below!

