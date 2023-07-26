Move over Barbie, make way for Kiara Advani as she brings back pink bling magic in Falguni Shane Peacock

Last night, Kiara Advani walked the ramp at the ongoing India Couture Week 2023 for the designer duo of Falguni and Shane Peacock, in New Delhi. She brought the power of pink to the ramp as she walked with confidence and commanded all the attention in the room from the word go. The show itself was a magical event that made noticeable waves with the rare but beautiful merging of modern elegance and traditional beauty. It was truly and simply incomparable.

With Kiara’s pink, pretty, and phenomenal outfit on top, the show was undoubtedly, be an evening that will be remembered for a very long time. So, without further ado, why don’t we dive right in and take a closer look at Kiara Advani’s outfit? Are you ready?

Kiara Advani turned heads with a sparkly hot pink outfit like no other

The moment the Satyaprem Kii Katha actress walked to the ramp at Falguni and Shane Peacock’s fashion show, she stunned everyone with her elegance and indescribable beauty. She walked forth as she brought the power of pink bling to the ramp in a gorgeous, floor-length hot pink lehenga, which was laden with flowers and shimmery embroidery. The lehenga also featured a lot of modern elements including an incredibly seductive thigh-high slit that displayed Kiara’s super-toned legs and a beyond-beautiful train that graced the floor as Kiara glided forward with confidence. This was paired with a pink bralette which was also covered in shiny pink and silver sequin and flowery embroidery. It also had a plunging V-neckline and beyond elegant tiny crystal droplets hanging at its edge. Doesn’t she look simply magical?

The incomparable outfit was completed with holographic silver platform heels which shined gloriously as the Lust Stories actress walked across the ramp. Furthermore, the designers made the right choice by keeping the accessories to a minimum, as they just added a silver diamond ring which brought out the silver elements in the outfit without overpowering it. Meanwhile, Kiara’s beautiful black tresses were styled into loose waves, which perfectly complemented the overall aesthetic of the outfit and her gorgeous makeup look, with well-defined eyebrows, a soft pink eyeshadow, light eyeliner, the perfect blush, and the most subtle pink lipstick, complemented her entire look. Doesn’t she look indescribably perfect?

Kiara also made everyone in the audience melt as she blew flying kisses to her mother-in-law during her ramp walk. It’s safe to say that Kiara had without a doubt, cemented her status as a true fashionista with this elegant walk across the ramp at Falguni Shane Peacock’s show, hasn’t she? So, what did you think of Kiara’s pink outfit? Are you a fan of the same? Comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

