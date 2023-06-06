Mrunal Thakur elevates her printed kurta airport look with a classy Louis Vuitton bag worth over Rs 2 lakh

When it comes to airport fashion, Bollywood celebrities are known for their impeccable style statements. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan, every celebrity’s airport looks are always on fleek. Another such fabulous actress who never fails to impress with her fashion choices is Mrunal Thakur. With her unique sense of style and innate elegance.

Mrunal Thakur recently caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts when she effortlessly paired a printed kurta with a luxurious Louis Vuitton bag for a classy airport look. Are you wondering what she wore? Well, let’s dive right in and explore how Mrunal Thakur effortlessly combined traditional and contemporary elements in her look.

Mrunal Thakur oozes elegance in her airport ensemble

Mrunal Thakur's choice of a printed kurti from True Browns for her airport look showcases her penchant for blending traditional Indian attire with contemporary fashion trends. The kurta, with its vibrant and eye-catching print, not only adds a touch of ethnic charm but also exudes a sense of playfulness. It reflects her vibrant personality and love for cultural diversity. The blue kurta's silhouette and design further enhance Mrunal's airport look.

Opting for a comfortable and loose-fitting kurta, she ensures easy movement during her travels while maintaining a sense of grace. The versatility of a kurta allows for various styling options, making it a wardrobe staple for every fashion-forward woman like Mrunal Thakur. To elevate her airport ensemble, she chose to accessorize with a luxurious black Louis Vuitton On-The-Go GM bag worth Rs. 2,08,138 approximately. Known for its timeless elegance and unmatched craftsmanship, the iconic Louis Vuitton brand adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, doesn’t it?

She completed her outfit with black Doc Martens Jadon boots worth Rs. 22,000, a natural no-makeup look, a black watch, and minimalistic Gen Z-approved hoops.

Do you think they go well with Mrunal Thakur’s classy outfit? Would you want to recreate this classy outfit and add it to your closet? So, what do you think about this look? Would you wear it? Comment below to share your views with us.

