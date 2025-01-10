Mrunal Thakur hits pause on glam and plays it cool in a sporty black jacket and tights

When winter calls for snuggling vibes but you still want a sporty, cool look, who better than Mrunal Thakur to show us how to merge both? Recently spotted at a café, the actress delivered a comfy yet chic outfit, perfect for those relaxed winter outings where you want to stay snug while exuding effortless style.

Dressed in all black, she nailed the sporty comfort aesthetic. Mrunal paired a simple black round-neck T-shirt with a black Adidas jacket. The hooded, zippered jacket featured elasticated cuffs and hem, with the iconic white stripes on the sleeves adding a classic sporty touch.

She paired the jacket with black skin-fit tights, completing her monochrome look. The fitted tights not only added a sleek touch to the outfit but also made it versatile—ideal for casual outings, travel, or even a quick workout session.

To round off her monochrome ensemble, Mrunal chose black shoes with socks, ensuring both comfort and style. She elevated the look with round golden hoop earrings and chic sunglasses, adding a touch of glam to her sporty attire.

Her makeup was kept soft and fresh, with just a touch of sheer gloss on her lips. She styled her hair in a neatly pinned bun with a middle part, creating a fuss-free and polished appearance.

Sita Ramam actress' all-black athleisure ensemble is the perfect versatile outfit for various occasions. Whether you're traveling through the airport, running errands, shopping, or catching up with friends over coffee, this look strikes the right balance between comfort and style.

Heading to the gym or a workout? This style is super flexible, allowing for easy movement while keeping things chic. For a long trip, it’s all about comfort paired with a trendy vibe, making it ideal for travel. Planning a short shopping trip? This outfit is a go-to option for staying stylish on the move.

Mrunal Thakur’s winter café look is the ultimate lesson in blending sport and comfort with a dash of fashion. Whether you're savoring a steaming hot cup of chai or hanging out casually with friends, this outfit gives you the "ready for winter yet ready to conquer the world" vibe. Cozy yet sporty—that’s the perfect combination!

