Mrunal Thakur in casual top, black pants and Prada bag proves that simple can be glam too if you style it right

There’s something special about sharing a meal with friends, The laughter, the stories, and of course, the delicious food. Planning a dinner date with your pals can be a fun way to catch up and unwind after a long week.

But beyond just picking a restaurant, there’s one very important thing that everyone considers and that makes your dinner date even more memorable, and that’s your outfit. To solve this problem, we have Bollywood celebrities who inspire us for weekend and dinner date outfits.

Planning a dinner date with friends and wondering what to wear? Take some style inspiration from the Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur. In her recent outing, Mrunal rocks a trendy yet effortlessly chic outfit that's perfect for a night out with friends. Check out!

Mrunal Thakur’s latest outfit

For her evening out, the Sita Ramam actress opted for a sleek look. The focal point of her outfit was a stylish grey sleeveless waistcoat-like top. Her top features a round neckline and pockets, adding flair to the ensemble and giving it a unique and stylish look. The closure in the front ensures a flattering fit and a small cut on the front with subtle pinstripes. Her outfit was a perfect balance of detail, perfection and simplicity.

She paired the top with black straight-fit pants which are a classic wardrobe staple and can be dressed up or down. The straight-fit silhouette elongated her legs and provided a flattering silhouette. With a grey top and black pants, she created a monochromatic colour palette and a classic combination.

Mrunal’s outfit can seamlessly transition from day to night. You can pair an outfit like hers at semi-formal events like cocktail parties or social gatherings and also on movie nights.

Mrunal’s accessories and glam

Instead of opting for bold statement jewellery, the Family Star actress chose to keep her accessories minimal yet elegant. She adorned her ears with dainty earrings and in her hand, she carried a Prada bag, adding a touch of luxury.

For her make-up, the actress opted for a simple and radiant look. She chose a soft pink lipstick that added some colour to her lips. To achieve a fresh look, she applied subtle blush to her cheeks, giving her complexion a healthy and natural-looking flush.

For her eyes, she kept it minimal with a wash of grey eyeshadow which harmonized with her outfit. To complete her look, Mrunal left her hair open. This effortless hairstyle perfectly complemented the relaxed yet stylish vibe of her outfit.

Mrunal’s outfit is a great pick for a fine dining experience. Whether it is an evening date, semi-formal, or casual event, this outfit is both classy and elegant. So take your grey sleeveless waistcoat, put on your black pants, and be ready to impress people!

