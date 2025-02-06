Mrunal Thakur is so Emily-coded in gorgeous Saaksha & Kinni dress worth Rs 18,000; it’s all about twirling and giggling

At The Mehta Boys premiere, Mrunal Thakur wasn’t just attending the event but also serving an elegant and adorable look. At the star-studded event, the actress stood out with her choice of outfit and minimal styling. She was dressed in a cute midi dress that gave all the right vibes. Curious to know the details? Then keep reading!

Gracing the event with her appearance, Mrunal Thakur wore the gorgeous "Emily Dress" from Saaksha & Kinni, priced at Rs 18,000. The ensemble was crafted with tribal print fabric, featuring a square neckline and sleeveless details. The fitted bodice hugged her upper body like a glove and cascaded down into a full-flare pattern. As a midi dress, it ended right between the knees and ankles.

Mrunal’s choice of ensemble gave all the fairytale vibes, as she twirled and smiled her way through the event. Girls, if you’re planning to attend a party or want to add a classic piece to your wardrobe, then save this dress! It’s elegant, glamorous, and, most importantly, delightful.

As for the accessories, the actress opted for a delicate bracelet, not-so-long statement drop earrings, and rings as the perfect finishing touches. Her accessories were simple yet impactful, ensuring her look remained elegant without being overdone.

Her makeup was absolutely the highlight. The dewy finish, achieved with a radiant base, perfectly blushed cheeks, subtle eyeshadow, defined brows, and nude lipstick, seamlessly complemented the vibe of her outfit. This subtle makeup look served as the perfect inspiration for an ideal party look.

Highlighting her facial features while paying keen attention to detail, Mrunal chose to style her hair in a classy bun. With a side part, she pulled her hair back and secured it, leaving a few strands loose for a soft, elegant touch. Enhancing her overall appearance, the Hi Nanna actress completed her look with white strappy heels.

So, the next time you’re attending an event and want to look your best, channel this Mrunal Thakur look. Style it with your signature charm, and that’s it—with playful flair, a little bit of confidence, and a touch of personalization, you’ll be all set to blur the background and grab all the limelight!