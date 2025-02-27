Mrunal Thakur is the queen of subtle luxury in a casual fit; flaunts Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3.05 lakh
Mrunal Thakur never fails to amaze fans with her fashion choices. Recently snapped at the airport, she was seen in a casual fit and luxurious bag from Louis Vuitton.
Mrunal Thakur is a pro at laidback styling and her outfit choices are proof. She has definitely managed to impress the fashion police and made her way onto people’s style watchlists. Arriving at the airport, she was snapped in a casual outfit styled with a Louis Vuitton bag. Let’s dive into her look.
The Hi Nana actor started with a classic black top. The body-fit top featured a round-neck style. She topped this with a cropped trench jacket in beige.
Mrunal chose a pair of blue denim for this look. With a torn style, the washed jeans fashioned a straight-legged fit. The look was tied together in a black belt with a golden buckle.
Prioritizing comfort, the actor chose to style her look with sneakers. Ditching the usual choice of chunky shoes, she opted for a pair of regular white sneakers.
Going minimal on the accessories, she put on a brown-toned wristwatch. Adding a posh touch, Thakur completed her look with a black tote bag. Designed by Louis Vuitton, the bag came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,05,000.
Flaunting her wavy locks, the diva let her hair flow naturally. Staying simple for a travel look, she opted for a natural base. With a hydrating tone, she applied some cheek tint and tied her look together with a nude lip gloss.
What do you think of Mrunal’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below.
Tamannaah Bhatia performs Maha Shivratri puja in minimally elegant, budget-friendly white anarkali set worth Rs 4.4K