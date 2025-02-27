Mrunal Thakur is the queen of subtle luxury in a casual fit; flaunts Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 3.05 lakh

Mrunal Thakur never fails to amaze fans with her fashion choices. Recently snapped at the airport, she was seen in a casual fit and luxurious bag from Louis Vuitton.

By Shweta Patokar
Published on Feb 27, 2025  |  11:44 AM IST |  739
Mrunal Thakur goes luxe, adds Rs 3.05 lakh Louis Vuitton bag to airport look
PC: Bablu, Varinder Chawla

Mrunal Thakur is a pro at laidback styling and her outfit choices are proof. She has definitely managed to impress the fashion police and made her way onto people’s style watchlists. Arriving at the airport, she was snapped in a casual outfit styled with a Louis Vuitton bag. Let’s dive into her look. 

The Hi Nana actor started with a classic black top. The body-fit top featured a round-neck style. She topped this with a cropped trench jacket in beige.

PC: Bablu, Varinder Chawla

Mrunal chose a pair of blue denim for this look. With a torn style, the washed jeans fashioned a straight-legged fit. The look was tied together in a black belt with a golden buckle. 

Prioritizing comfort, the actor chose to style her look with sneakers. Ditching the usual choice of chunky shoes, she opted for a pair of regular white sneakers.

PC: Bablu, Varinder Chawla

Going minimal on the accessories, she put on a brown-toned wristwatch. Adding a posh touch, Thakur completed her look with a black tote bag. Designed by Louis Vuitton, the bag came with a hefty price tag of Rs. 3,05,000. 

Flaunting her wavy locks, the diva let her hair flow naturally. Staying simple for a travel look, she opted for a natural base. With a hydrating tone, she applied some cheek tint and tied her look together with a nude lip gloss. 

Advertisement

What do you think of Mrunal’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

Also Read

Tamannaah Bhatia performs Maha Shivratri puja in minimally elegant, budget-friendly white anarkali set worth Rs 4.4K

About The Author
Shweta Patokar
Shweta Patokar
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

A post-graduate in journalism, Shweta is a Mumbai-based content creator with about 3 years of e...

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe

Latest Articles