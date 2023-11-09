Mrunal Thakur OWNS the room in off-shoulder gown with pleated drapes and a flattering silhouette

Mrunal Thakur brings forth grace and style when it comes to making a striking entrance at a grand soireés. Recently, the Lust Stories 2 actress captivated the audience with an enchanting appearance at the screening of her upcoming OTT film, Pippa. She donned a mesmerizing brown gown.

Let’s delve into the world of elegance and fashion as we take a closer look at the Aankh Micholi actress’ undoubtedly magnificent ensemble and dive into it.

Mrunal Thakur exuded elegance in a classy brown draped gown

The Sita Ramam actress attended the screening wearing a stunning brown gown from Deme By Gabriella, which bore a hefty price tag of Rs. 19,500. The spectacular floor-length piece was made of malai lycra and combined an off-shoulder detailing with full sleeves and a pleated drape at the bust. Further, the gown fitted incredibly at the waist and hugged the Hello Nandan fame’s curves at all the right places. A resultant flattering silhouette, not only gathered at the center below the waist but also added a much-needed touch of sophistication to her overall look. The Gumraah actress’ pretty gown also featured a sultry and plunging neckline.

The Hi Nanna actress chose to complete her look with matching brown and beige wedged block heels. Furthermore, the Super 30 actress also chose a minimalistic approach to accessories with small droplet earrings and matching statement rings which complemented as well as elevated her mood.

Mrunal Thakur’s hair and makeup game was also totally on point

Last but not least, the Selfiee actress chose to leave her hair open and styled it sleek and straight framing her face perfectly, while beautifully cascading down her back. The Love Sonia actress chose shimmery brown eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, well-rouged and highlighted cheeks, as well as the perfect shade of nude lipstick, creating an oh-so-glamorous makeup look, that elevated and complemented her oh-so-perfect ensemble.

It would be safe to say that the Batla House actress’ choice was not just a fashion statement; it was a masterpiece that combined grace, style, and allure. With the Toofan actress’ impeccable fashion sense and the choice of accessories, she owned the room and left us utterly smitten. Share your thoughts and opinions with us, now.

