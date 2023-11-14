Mrunal Thakur rocks Rs. 1.5 lacs moss green tiered lehenga; perfect for every modern bride

Step into the enchanting world of Mrunal Thakur’s sartorial magic as she takes center stage at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali soiree, weaving a tale of elegance and contemporary flair. Dressed in a mesmerizing moss green lehenga set by Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika, valued at a regal Rs. 1,50,000, the talented Pippa actress emerges as a vision of modern sophistication. Beyond the glitz and glamour, this talented diva transforms Diwali festivities into a runway, with her modernized ethnic attire becoming a canvas that paints a picture of finesse and individuality.

So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s just unravel the threads of this fashion tapestry and explore the layers of creativity that adorn Mrunal Thakur’s super stylish fusion wear ensemble. Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

Mrunal Thakur looked pretty in a modernized moss-green lehenga set

The beyond-gorgeous Pippa actress was recently seen stealing all the spotlight at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali 2023 bash in a fabulous lehenga set, from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika worth Rs. 1,50,000, that is the material of our dreams. The fabulous actress’ moss green lehenga set featured a tiered moss green princess-like flowy ankle-length skirt with golden floral as well as glass stone and metal embellishments all over the same. The talented Love Sonia actress further paired this with a hot cropped-top like contrasting multi-colored blouse with gold glitter floral and heart-shaped embellishments all over it. This gorgeous top with broad straps came with a deep and plunging neckline, adding a much-needed layer of sultriness to the diva’s pretty modern festive ensemble. We’re totally in love with this.

The amazing Hi Nanna actress’ ensemble also had a matching multi-colored glittery belt that held her skirt at the waist. Furthermore, the talented Jersey actress chose to complete her look with matching shimmery vegan stiletto pumps with technicolor pointed toe, dazzling glass beads, and golden accents from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika as well. The classy Sita Ramam actress further chose to go for a bold, no accessory look for her festive attire, to make sure that all the focus remains on her gorgeous, alluring, and modern fusion wear ensemble, we’re simply obsessed with the Super 30 actress’ choices.

Mrunal Thakur’s hair and makeup game was also totally on point

The talented Gumraah actress also chose to leave her dark tresses open and style them into soft wavy curls that were parted on one side. The fabulous curls beautifully cascaded down her back while framing her face to sheer perfection. On the other hand, the beautiful Lust Stories 2 actress chose to go for a subtle yet dewy makeup look, with well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery gold eyeshadow, blush-laden cheeks, highlighter at all the right spots, and the perfect pink-colored lipstick, that not only complements but also elevates her ensemble. We’re swooning.

It’s quite safe to say that Thakur showcased a perfect blend of tradition and modernity at Shilpa Shetty’s Diwali extravaganza. Her choice of accessories, makeup, and the intricate details of the outfit reflected a thoughtful curation, making her a standout presence. This fusion of style and grace exemplifies Mrunal Thakur’s fusional fashion finesse, leaving us enamored by her impeccable choices for the festive occasion, don’t you agree? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

