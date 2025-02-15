Mrunal Thakur’s bossy look in Rs 19,800 Judas co-ord set with blazer brings the perfect hot energy to the boardroom

Mrunal Thakur has taken blazer fashion to new heights, and her bossy queen aura is a sight to behold. Celebrating Galentine’s with her girls, the actress shared a fun video, exuding charm with a radiant smile while boldly dressed in a three-piece blazer ensemble. Her look was powerful enough to leave everyone gasping for air in the boardroom. Let’s dive into the stylish details of her outfit!

Mrunal opted for a well-coordinated co-ord set dripping in style, effortlessly blending class and sass. The Judas co-ord set with a blazer from Sheena Trehan, priced at Rs 19,800, was a true standout. Designed with keen attention to detail, this iconic ensemble featured a sleeveless tweed bandeau top in a structured black-and-white check pattern, perfectly flaunting her well-maintained physique.

This black-and-white check print top was paired with matching high-waisted, straight-fit jeans. The flattering silhouette added a touch of elegance and modernity to her appearance. Completing the three-piece set, she layered her outfit with a long blazer, effortlessly draped over her shoulders. Perfect for a chic style, this ensemble exudes versatility—ideal for both professional settings and evening parties.

It wasn’t just her outfit that caught our attention; her accessories also didn’t go unnoticed. Simple yet impactful, she took the Gen-Z approach by adorning her ears with hoop earrings, while rings added the perfect finishing touch. To complete the look, she opted for tinted sunglasses, adding a stylish shade to her eyes.

To complete her look, the Hi Nanna actress added a touch of high glam to her skin. A flawless base created a smooth canvas, which she accentuated with blush-kissed cheekbones and bold lipstick, adding an edgy vibe. Her hair was styled straight with a sleek side part, flowing effortlessly below her shoulders. Slipping into shiny black stilettos, she sealed the look with glam perfection.

Mrunal Thakur’s blazer look was truly on point. The three-piece set, styled with the perfect accessories and makeup, serves as the ultimate inspiration to slay a boardroom look with ABSOLUTE PERFECTION.