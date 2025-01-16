Mrunal Thakur’s stunning all-black outfit paired with denim jacket is the ultimate winter mood board

Mrunal Thakur never disappoints when she posts an Instagram photo dump. This time, she took her vacation style up a notch, balancing cozy and chic in equal measure. Dressed in black and paired with a denim jacket, she provided the ultimate winter vacation inspo. Time to decode her outfit, shall we?

Mrunal embraced monochrome and minimalistic style at its best. She sported a timeless black top with a round neckline, elegantly tucked into a pair of high-waisted black straight-fit pants. The all-black base immediately gave the outfit a sophisticated and refined look.

But what stole the show? It was her denim jacket. She donned a spectacular denim jacket featuring collars, edgy graphic prints, and a ripped design on the sleeves. The jacket, distressed at the shoulders, gave her a super cool, street-style edge, making the whole outfit look easy and effortless.

When it came to accessories, Mrunal kept it simple, ensuring her accessories didn’t overpower her look while maintaining a stylish and minimalistic vibe. She chose a Dior crossbody bag, which added elegance and luxe to her outfit while remaining practical for activities like walking. Black sunglasses added a cool factor, and golden hoop earrings provided a touch of sparkle, keeping the look from feeling too over-the-top.

Her makeup was minimal, opting for a fresh and glowing look with glossy lips that gave a soft, hydrated finish. Her soft, smokey eyes added just the right amount of drama, while tinted cheeks provided a natural, flushed glow. To complement both her makeup and all-black outfit, her hair was styled in a half-tied look, adding a cool touch that tied the whole winter outfit together.

Mrunal Thakur’s all-black vacation outfit proves that you can look fantastic without going overboard. This ensemble perfectly balances comfort and style, making it ideal for chilly winter getaways. Whether you're wandering through a snowy city or relaxing in a cozy cabin, Mrunal’s look blends practicality with undeniable charm.

