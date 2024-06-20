Deepika Padukone, a reigning Bollywood fashionista, is known for her trendsetting style that blends power and elegance. Her pregnancy has fans eagerly awaiting her maternity looks, curious to see how she'll incorporate her signature touch into this new chapter of her life.

In fact, she hasn’t disappointed us with her trend-worthy maternity looks, thus far. We’re floored! Recently, the Fighter actress served two amazing black outfits in the last 24 hours. Let’s have a closer look at these classy pregnancy-friendly style statements served by Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone looked extravagant in a black midi dress:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were also spotted at the Mumbai airport, earlier this morning, as they jetted off for their babymoon. For her airport look, the Kalki 2898 AD actress chose a black bodycon midi-length dress with a stylish side slit.

She also layered her dress with a matching embroidered and ribbed jacket, creating a chic yet comfortable look. The oversized jacket was a perfect contrast to the fitted dress.

The actress also rolled up the sleeves of the jacket for a rather laid-back and chill look. Her classy outfit perfectly highlighted her adorable baby bump while, of course, serving the diva’s signature elegant sense of style.

It’s quite safe to say that the actress literally showed us how to elevate pregnancy-friendly fashion with minimalistic yet stunning choices.

Further, she paired her bodycon dress with white trainers to ensure comfort, which also gave a rather sporty and monochromatic edge to her fit. She also added layered gold bracelets with a matching watch and dark-tinted black sunglasses to add a luxe touch to her look.

In terms of hairstyling, the actress kept it simple yet chic. Her dark tresses were left open, cascading down her shoulders and back in gentle waves with a precise middle parting.

Deepika Padukone looked phenomenal in a long black dress:

Deepika Padukone, along with Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Amitabh Bachchan, is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie, Kalki 2898 AD. Recently, the Jawan actress stepped out in a fabulous black dress with a bejeweled halter neckline, stealing our hearts with her fashion choice.

The Pathaan actress’ calf-length body-hugging dress was truly jaw-dropping! It not only helped the diva flaunt her adorable baby bump but also helped her slay in a comfortable and classy way. The Anagram Pebble Dress in cotton from Loewe looked just perfect on the actress. It also came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 1,14,000.

But that’s not all, even Deepika’s accessory game was totally on point. She completed her outfit with Magda Butrym’s pointed Toe Mule Wrap pumps, approximately worth Rs. 62,702.

She also gave us a masterclass in understated elegance by adding Panthère De Cartier bracelets in white gold, approximately worth Rs. 53,50,000, and rose gold, approximately worth Rs. 19,40,000. She also added the Juste Un Clou bracelet, approximately worth Rs. 43,20,000 along with matching earrings and rings.

As for her hairstyle, the actress kept it simple with a well-tied ponytail, allowing her hair to cascade freely down her back. She also left out flicks on both sides to elegantly frame her face while accentuating her super stylish ensemble.

So, are you feeling inspired by Deepika Padukone’s incomparable maternity fashion statements? Which one of Deepika’s 2 fabulous outfits is your absolute favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

