Naga Chaitanya reveals what he imagines his family to look like at Rana Daggubati’s chat show ahead of tying the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala

Naga Chaitanya, who is all set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala, recently opened up about having kids in the trailer of a chat show. Rana Daggubati is about to launch his new chat show, The Rana Daggubati Show, which will be available on Prime. We've already gotten a glimpse of what to expect from it.

Rana Daggubati recently shared the trailer of his unfiltered and unscripted chat show on his X handle. The show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The trailer features many stars gracing the sofa and engaging in fun conversations. Among them, one of the famous stars who will be seen chatting with the Baahubali actor is Naga Chaitanya.

During their talk, Rana asked him, "What would you imagine your family to look like?" In response, Naga Chaitanya said, "Happy, married, with a couple of kids." The conversation became even more interesting when Rana quipped, "Couple of kids as in four or two like Venky Uncle?" Naga humorously replied, "Not like Venky Uncle," and both burst into laughter.

Check out the trailer here:

This statement about kids sparked excitement among fans. Naga Chaitanya, who is preparing to marry Sobhita Dhulipala, seems to be already looking forward to their happily married life.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8. The duo officially announced their relationship by sharing pictures from their beautiful ceremony. The couple has already started their wedding ceremonies, and reportedly, they will get married on December 4, though there has been no official announcement yet.

As for The Rana Daggubati Show, fans are eager to see their favorite stars join the conversation. The trailer featured top stars like SS Rajamouli, Ghanta Naveen Babu (Nani), Dulquer Salmaan, Ram Gopal Varma, and others. The first sneak peek has already sparked excitement, and we can’t wait for the show to launch.

