Navratri Day 1: Priyanka Chopra to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in color of the day, ORANGE

The lively nine-night festival dedicated to the adoration of the goddess Durga, Navratri, is also a celebration of fashion, colors, and style. We urge you to explore celebrity-inspired ways to wow in this vivid hue as we embark on this auspicious trip, beginning with Pratipada and the color of the day, orange. You, too, may embrace the splendor of orange with style, just like our favorite celebrities.

So, let's take a look at five gorgeous celebrities who have unquestionably nailed their orange ethnic clothes, seamlessly merging heritage and modern allure. These fashion-forward options will infuse a fresh and modern tone into your Navratri attire. Prepare to turn heads and steal the show with these inspiring exquisite dressing senses during Navratri!

5 stylish celebrities who undoubtedly aced orange ethnic ensembles

Pooja Hedge’s classy layered saree:

The stylish Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress recently stole our attention with a stylish drape created by none other than the iconic designer, Arpita Mehta. The gorgeous orange saree was laden with a white leafy print which gave it a modern allure. The Beast actress further paired this with a silver blouse laden with mirror work, sleek straps, and a plunging sweetheart neckline. The layered style and the effortless appeal of the saree also make it a great choice for celebration time.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fusion kurta set:

The stylish Love Again actress was recently spotted wearing a gorgeous and vibrant fusion kurta set created by none other than the fashion icon, Sabyasachi. This stylish fusion piece featured a short sleeveless kurta with sleek straps, a plunging neckline, a gorgeous floral design paired with matching pants, and a stylish sheer dupatta with a delicate black lace border. Ethnic co-ord sets like these can actually be a great way to embrace the festive season with a unique and modernized twist.

Shilpa Shetty’s modernized saree gown:

The classy Sukhee actress decided to wear an orange fusion saree gown recently, and its bright color legit grabbed our attention, the minute she walked into the room. The stylish floor-length piece with the pallu flowing at the back, from Cuin, also had a halter-neck style and ruched effect that added to the stylish piece’s overall texture. It also had a tight light yellow belt which helped the talented diva flaunt her toned waist. This would be a great choice to begin the festivities with a bang.

Alia Bhatt’s beyond-gorgeous ombré drape:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently chose to step out in a gorgeous ombré saree with vibrant hues of orange, created by none other than Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. This exquisite saree literally looks like the personification of sunlight and is laden with dotted gold embroidery that works like a charm. The talented actress further chose to pair this with a dark red blouse with a delicate orange print and a plunging sweetheart neckline. This exquisite creation can undoubtedly add a layer of awesomeness to your celebrations.

Katrina Kaif’s exquisite embroidered saree:

The exceptionally talented Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous orange saree which was made out of a semi-sheer material, laden with delicate gold flower embroidery and further elevated with a shimmery embellished gold border. The classy diva also chose to pair this with a matching gold full-sleeved blouse which is champagne gold in color with a deep, plunging v-neckline, and is covered in super attractive embroidery. This can be a great choice for those night events and parties during the days of Navratri celebrations.

As we conclude our journey through the world of celebrity-inspired orange fashion for Navratri 2023, we hope you’ve found the perfect dose of inspiration to make your festive season unforgettable. From Pooja Hegde’s classy layered saree to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ fusion kurta set, Shilpa Shetty’s modernized saree gown, Alia Bhatt’s beyond-gorgeous ombré drape, and Katrina Kaif’s exquisite embroidered saree, these stylish choices are a testament to the versatility and elegance of the color orange.

So, let the color orange illuminate your festivities, and may your Navratri 2023 be filled with joy, devotion, and unmatched style. Embrace the spirit of Navratri, shine like a star, and make every moment a memory worth cherishing.

