Navratri Day 2: Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in the color of the day, WHITE

As the vibrant festival of Navratri unfolds its nine days of cultural splendour, it brings along rhythmic beats, lively dances, traditions, customs, and of course, a time for fashion aficionados to revel in the art of donning the right colors and styles to celebrate with joy. Today, we delve into the elegance of white, a hue that embodies purity, grace, and a touch of contemporary charm. Join us on a dazzling journey through the styles of Bollywood’s finest, from Deepika Padukone’s modernized saree to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ floral suit.

These beloved celebrities have mastered the art of adorning white ethnic ensembles, setting a benchmark for festive fashion. So, without further ado, let’s dive in and get inspired by their sartorial choices and embrace tradition with a hint of modern allure. Are you ready?

5 Bollywood actresses who looked amazing in white ethnic outfits

Deepika Padukone’s modernized saree

The incomparable Jawan actress was recently seen wearing this gorgeous white saree created by none other than Sabyasachi, with a sparkly sequin-laden black border that added to its overall allure. The talented diva chose to pair this with a matching backless, halter-neck bandeau top with tie-ups at the back which add a rather modernized and simply sultry layer to the actress’ outfit. This would be a great choice for those people who wish to embrace tradition but with a touch of modern charm.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ elegant floral suit

The exceptional Don 2 actress was recently seen wearing this supremely stylish long white kurta with an open Chinese collar with tiny buttons, created by the fashion maven, Rahul Mishra. This full-sleeved, calf-length kurta, laden with delicate multi-color floral thread work, fits the diva like a charm. She further chose to pair it with matching white floor-length palazzo pants which added a layer of grace to the talented actress’ ethnic ensemble. If you’re looking for an effortlessly awesome ensemble for the celebrations then this is the choice for you.

Alia Bhatt’s cute drape with delicate print

The talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently chose to wear this exquisite white saree with a glossy metallic gold border that elevates the entire piece. The classy drape is also laden with a delicate embroidery of yellow flowers which not only brings in a splash of color but also adds to the outfit’s overall charm. The diva chose to pair it with a matching white blouse with cap sleeves and a deep, plunging V-shaped neckline. This would make a great choice for those morning and afternoon celebratory gatherings.

Disha Patani’s classy fusion Anarkali suit

The incredible Welcome To The Jungle actress recently chose to wear a gorgeous, elegant, and flowy white Anarkali-like gown, created by the iconic designers, Shantanu and Nikhil. This amazing floor-length ethnic ensemble featured a flowing suit with pleats at the bottom which added to its texture and a deep, plunging neckline which added to its overall allure. It also came with an attached pallu that went over the actress’ right shoulder creating a saree-like impression. This fusion piece would be a great choice for the tradition-laden celebrations.

Katrina Kaif’s flower-laden lehenga set

The Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing an incomparably gorgeous white lehenga set that left us wanting more, created by none other than the fashion royalty, Sabyasachi. The gorgeous ethnic and elegant piece featured a simple sleeveless blouse with wide straps and a plunging U-shaped neckline, a flowy voluminous floor-length skirt that was further completed with a matching dupatta. The ensemble with laden with floral prints in various hues of pink which elevated the whole piece beyond compare. This would be a great choice to mimic the celebratory mood with a fashionable flair.

As the curtains fall on this exploration of fashion and Navratri-inspired elegance in the timeless color, white, we hope you’ve found inspiration in the stunning choices of Bollywood’s leading ladies. From Deepika Padukone’s modernized saree to Katrina Kaif’s flower-laden lehenga, these celebrity-approved ensembles have graced the festive season with their timeless beauty. Navratri isn’t just about dance and devotion; it’s also a celebration of cultural diversity and the art of dressing up in vibrant hues. So, as you step out in your white ethnic attire, remember the allure and grace of these stars, and embrace the festivities with a fashionable flair that leaves an indelible mark.

So, do you have a favorite ensemble from the list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section, right away.

