Navratri Day 4: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in the color of the day, BLUE

As the Navratri celebration approaches, we look forward to the vivid fourth day, which is devoted to the color blue. Here's a list of five celeb-approved blue ensembles that will undoubtedly inspire your day four Navratri look to help you select the right attire. The ever-stylish Alia Bhatt, who wore a lovely blue lehenga outfit with little embroidery, was up first, followed by Kiara Advani, who stole the show in a sleek blue jumpsuit. These celeb-approved blue clothes will make you stand out on the fourth day of Navratri. So go ahead and choose your favorite, and let the occasion begin in style!

Alia Bhatt in blue bandhani lehenga set

Prepare to turn heads this Navratri with the Highway actress’ beautiful blue lehenga, a must-have for the holiday season. This lehenga will give you the ideal appearance as you spin and dance to the music, leaving everyone in wonder. The lehenga is tastefully coupled with a choli embellished with a gold sequined border, which adds a touch of elegance and glitter. The choli of the bandhani lehenga has a plunging V-neck and half sleeves, creating a flattering and stylish design. The 2 States actress completed the ensemble with vivid red jhumkas, which added a flash of color as well as a touch of traditional charm. You're sure to steal the show and make amazing memories during Navratri with the Shaandaar actress’ fashion-forward outfit.

Kiara Advani’s chic blue jumpsuit with glittery golden embellishments

Moving on to the next celeb-approved Navratri ensemble, we have the Guilty actress providing serious fashion inspiration in a gorgeous blue jumpsuit. If you want to wear anything other than a lehengas on other days, this jumpsuit is ideal. The sleeveless jumpsuit has a plunging V-neck that adds a touch of glam to the look. The vivid golden decorations that cover this jumpsuit set it distinct, giving it a dazzling and eye-catching appeal. The Shershaah actress accessorizes the outfit simply with large golden earrings, allowing the jumpsuit to take center stage. You'll be ready to make a big fashion statement and dance the night away in style during Navratri celebrations in this elegant and fashionable blue jumpsuit.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sheer blue saree with split sleeves blouse

If you're looking for anything other than lehengas and jumpsuits, the Jailer actress’ sheer blue saree is a fantastic alternative. This gorgeous saree is ideal for dancing the night away during Navratri. The blouse piece, with striking split sleeves, is the most eye-catching component of this combination. These split sleeves are embellished with delicate off-white thread embroidery, lending an air of refinement and charm to the ensemble. The Entertainment actress completed the ensemble with a jhumka and a hefty long necklace that complemented the blue saree wonderfully. With this stunning saree, you'll be ready to enjoy the festivities with elegance and flair, turning heads as you dance to the music.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's blue gharara outfit with overall embroidery

The Kushi actress’ blue gharara outfit is another excellent choice to explore. The gharara ensemble might be the right choice for you if you want to dance your heart out during Navratri. The outfit includes a full-sleeved shirt and a gharara for a classic yet fashionable style. The brilliant blue color adds vibrancy and excitement to the ensemble, making it great for holiday occasions. Take a cue from the actress and accessorize with a stunning pearls choker to lend a sense of refinement and class to the ensemble. With this gorgeous blue gharara ensemble, you'll be ready to light up the dance floor and create a fashion statement that will be remembered during the Navratri festivities.

Janhvi Kapoor’s blue banarasi saree with scoop neckline blouse

Last but not least, the Bawaal actress provides us with some serious saree inspiration for the fourth day of Navratri. Her saree choice emanates richness and grace. The lovely Banarasi saree drapes beautifully, adding to the outfit's elegance and beauty. The deep scoop neckline blouse adds a touch of modernism to the classic ensemble, making this look stand out. Take a hint from the Dhadak actress and accessorize with huge kundan jhumkas, which will wonderfully match the whole appearance. You'll radiate confidence and refinement in this magnificent saree costume, turning attention as you celebrate Navratri in style.

