Navratri Day 5: Tamannaah Bhatia to Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in the color of the day, YELLOW

The fifth day of Navratri is celebrated heavily across the country because it is dedicated to the pooja of the Goddess Skandamata, who is the most auspicious manifestation of Maa Durga. This marvelous divine being is known to bring with her, abundance, prosperity, success, and a heavy dose of growth and protection. This is perhaps why this day is represented by one of the most vibrant colors i.e. the wonderful yellow. While yellow can be an easy color to wear because it suits everywhere, it can sure as hell be confusing to style the same to perfection.

Are you wondering how to create the perfect yellow ethnic ensemble to celebrate the 5th auspicious day of Navratri? Let’s dive right into the world of Bollywood divas and take some inspiration from their fashion-forward outfits, to make the day beyond amazing. Are you ready?

5 times Bollywood’s beauties stunned us with their yellow ethnic ensembles

Ananya Panday’s delicate modern drape:

The classy Dream Girl 2 actress was recently seen wearing a simple yet seriously stylish yellow drape created by none other than the fashion maven, Manish Malhotra. This beautiful semi-sheer drape was paired with a matching halter-neck blouse with a deep and plunging sweetheart neckline, laden with sequin and beadwork, adding a layer of allure to the ensemble. This would be a great source of inspiration for fashionistas who prefer a touch of modernity.

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree with a vintage charm:

The gorgeous Bawaal actress’ bright yellow-gold pure woven tissue saree with a classy hand-embroidered original zari brings a wave of timeless elegance and grace. The vintage drape, created by Bollywood’s favorite designer, Manish Malhotra, had further been paired with a matching blouse with embroidered threadwork and a deep, plunging neckline with adds to the outfit’s sultry allure. This would make fabulous inspiration for the ones who love traditional attire at its very best.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s saree with ruffles:

The incomparable Lust Stories 2 actress was recently seen wearing a beautiful saree in the hues of yellow, created by the esteemed fashion designer, ASAL by Abu Sandeep, who is known to create handcrafted bridal wear. This amazing saree’s semi-sheer pallu with ruffled edges that add to its feminine charm. She further paired it with a matching bralette with intricate white threadwork. It would be a great inspiration for the ones who prefer to carry unique designs.

Kajol’s beyond-vibrant traditional drape:

This supremely classy The Trial actress was recently seen wearing a bright and visibly vibrant yellow traditional saree made entirely of a beautiful and hyper-smooth Tussar Silk. Furthermore, the gorgeous actress chose to pair this with a matching yellow cap-sleeved blouse with a deep U-shaped blouse that definitely added a beautiful layer of feminine charm. This would be a beautiful source of inspiration if you’re looking for a traditional slice of outfit.

Kiara Advani’s bright and modern co-ord set:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was seen wearing a vibrant and simply gorgeous co-ord set featuring a crop top with a ruched white thread work with intricate patterns with a beautiful modern twist i.e. layered with a full-sleeved, floor-length jacket, paired with wide-legged pants that look absolutely charming beyond compare. This would be a great choice for every fashionista who loves a modern twist to their ethnic fits.

From Ananya Panday’s modern drape to Janhvi Kapoor’s vintage charm, Tamannaah Bhatia’s ruffled saree, Kajol’s traditional elegance, and Kiara Advani’s bright and modern co-ord set, these fashion-forward choices demonstrate the versatility of yellow in ethnic wear. Whether you prefer a touch of modernity, timeless elegance, unique designs, traditional allure, or a modern twist, there’s something here to make your fifth day of Navratri truly beyond amazing.

So, let’s draw inspiration from these Bollywood divas and make our yellow outfits shine on this auspicious day. Are you ready to stun in the color of the day? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

