Navratri Day 6: Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired ways to stun in the color of the day, GREEN

As the radiant festival of Navratri continues to weave its tapestry of culture, colors, and traditions, we arrive at Day 6, where the vibrant shade of green is all set to take center stage. After all, just as nature comes alive in various hues of green, so should our fashion-forward ensembles, especially during this auspicious time, don’t you agree? Are you wondering what to wear for this amazing day? Well, let’s get inspired by beloved Bollywood divas who have dazzled us with their interpretations of this vibrant and pretty color.

So, why don’t you join us as we delve into the world of celebrity-inspired fashion for this special occasion? Let’s dive right in.

5 fabulous green ensembles worn by beloved Bollywood divas

Alia Bhatt’s timeless green and gold saree

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous and traditional green saree with subtle and timeless gold embroidery with an embroidered gold edge. The fabulous diva chose to pair her drape with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep and plunging U-shaped velvet blouse that undoubtedly elevated her super classy outfit. This would be the perfect source of inspiration for the divas who love timeless ethnic elegance.

Kiara Advani’s pretty green embroidered drape

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently seen wearing this beautiful and undoubtedly vibrant semi-sheer lime-green saree with intricate embroidered scalloped edges with a delicate white-colored and flowery design. The talented actress further chose to pair this ethnic ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse with a deep and plunging neckline which was laden with a colorful floral print. This would make great inspiration for the divas who love vibrant and traditional pieces.

Shilpa Shetty’s green and modern saree gown

The Sukhee actress was recently seen wearing a fabulous dark green pre-stitched saree-like gown which was laden with ribbed, metallic, and sparkly lined embroidery. The supremely talented Hungama 2 actress chose to pair her attire with a matching sleeveless blouse laden with sequins, wide straps, and a deep and sultry V-shaped neckline. The well-draped saree gown added a modern twist to her attire. This would be a great source of inspiration for women who love classy modernized twists.

Katrina Kaif’s simply delicate green sheer saree

The fabulous Tiger 3 actress was recently seen wearing an incredible and simply sultry sheer saree which was laden with little green flowery beads and sequins as well as a frilly edge that added grace and allure to her overall outfit. The Phone Bhoot actress further chose to pair this green and red drape with a matching sleeves green blouse with a deep and sultry plunging neckline, which was laden with sequins, giving her ensemble a formal look. This is a great source of inspiration for grand Navratri celebrations.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s metallic green saree

The gorgeous Jaane Jaan actress was recently seen wearing an incomparable and timeless green silk saree which has a rather metallic look to it. The gorgeous drape has contrasting red-colored edges that give it a defined look. The talented actress further paired this with a sleeveless blouse with an alluring V-shaped neckline which was laden with delicate gold flowers. This would be a great inspiration for fashionistas who love timeless silk ensembles.

These beautiful celebrity-inspired ensembles are bound to serve as a testament to the diversity and creativity of fashion as we celebrate Navratri and embrace the beauty of green on the auspicious fifth day of the festivities. Whether you’re drawn to the timeless elegance of silk or the modernized twists, these Bollywood divas have something for everyone. So, let their fashion-forward choices inspire your own, and may your Navratri be filled with both inner and outer radiancee.

Well, did our list end up helping you? Are you feeling inspired? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

