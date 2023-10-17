Navratri Day 7: Shraddha Kapoor to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired ways to slay in the color of the day, GREY

On the seventh day of Navratri, we find ourselves celebrating a color as beautiful and versatile as grey. This neutral shade offers a canvas for creativity and elegance, and our favorite celebrities have showcased their distinctive style by acing grey-colored ethnic ensembles. So, if you’re not able to decide what to wear and are still wondering how to rock grey this Navratri, look no further for some celebrity inspiration.

So, why don’t we dig in and delve into the world of celebrity-inspired fashion for this special occasion? Are you ready? Let’s dive right in.

5 fabulous celebrity divas who aced grey-colored ethnic ensembles

Malaika Arora’s shiny Manish Malhotra saree

The gorgeous An Action Hero actress recently chose to wear a luxurious grey saree, encrusted with silver sequin embroidery and a dash of crystal work. She further paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with sleek straps and a sultry plunging neckline, which added to her ensemble’s overall allure. This would be a great source of inspiration for those celebratory parties at night.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Irth’s shimmery drape

The talented Good Luck Jerry actress was recently seen wearing a semi-sheer grey saree with a silver sheen, and a well-pleated drape, gracefully placed on her shoulder. The diva also chose to complete her outfit with a matching sleeveless blouse which has a plunging sweetheart neckline with wide straps, which added to the actress’ ensemble’s overall allure. This would be a great source of inspiration for those family celebrations.

Alia Bhatt’s modernized metallic saree

The talented Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress recently chose to wear a stylish silver saree that was well-tied and pleated with a sheer organza pallu that was gracefully placed on her shoulder. The talented Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further chose to pair her outfit with a matching silver metallic blouse with sleek straps, a U-shaped neckline, and a stylish, low yet super sultry back. This would be a great source of inspiration for festive events.

Karisma Kapoor’s Anamika Khanna top and draped skirt

The stylish Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge actress recently chose to wear a stylish full-sleeved grey top with formal shoulder pads, and a deep, V-shaped neckline, with a unique flowy design, laden with sequin and crystal work. The talented diva further paired it with a black dhoti-style draped ankle-length skirt which showcased the actress’ ability to carry fusion perfection. This would be a great source of inspiration for those special festivals.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Tarun Tahiliani sharara set

The awesome Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress was recently seen wearing an exceptional grey kurta set with lined material in various hues of color. The diva’s set featured a classy kurta with a V-shaped neckline and a unique stole-like extension. the diva paired this with comfortable, wide-legged, and visibly flowy sharara pants, which added to its overall allure. This would be a fabulous source of inspiration for family get-togethers.

It’s quite safe to say that these fabulous celebrity divas have shown us how to rock the color grey with grace and style. Whether it’s a shimmery saree or a chic kurta set, these fashion-forward ladies have left us inspired for Navratri and beyond. So, take a cue from their style books and embrace the elegance of grey in your ethnic ensembles this festive season. Happy Navratri!

Well, did our list leave you feeling inspired? Share your thoughts with us through the comments section, right away.

