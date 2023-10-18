Navratri Day 8: Mira Rajput to Alia Bhatt: Celeb-inspired ways to slay in the color of the day, PURPLE

As the nation immerses itself in the resplendent fervor of Navratri, each day brings a new hue of joy, a fresh shade of tradition, and a kaleidoscope of vibrant celebrations. On the 8th day of this magnificent festival, we delve into the enchanting realm of purple, a color that signifies nobility, spirituality, and a touch of magic. To add a dash of glamour and elegance to your Navratri wardrobe, what better way than to draw inspiration from some of Bollywood’s most dazzling divas?

So, why don’t we go right ahead and explore five fabulous Bollywood actresses who have aced the art of flaunting purple ethnic ensembles, setting the fashion bar sky-high?

5 pretty Bollywood actresses who aced purple ethnic fits

Alia Bhatt’s pretty modern lehenga

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress, the epitome of contemporary charm, donned a remarkable purple lehenga that captivated hearts and fashion enthusiasts alike. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress’ choice of an unconventionally exquisite outfit is a testament to her style evolution. The delicate craftsmanship and intricate embroidery on her lehenga speak volumes about the fusion of modern and traditional aesthetics. With this outfit, you can effortlessly blend the rich heritage of Navratri with a contemporary twist, redefining elegance for a new generation.

Shraddha Kapoor’s traditional drape

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress’ enchanting purple saree is a celebration of the timeless and classic Indian attire. Her choice to embrace the timeless drape accentuated her grace and poise. The saree with a pretty green blouse with classy 3/4th sleeves, paired with traditional jewelry, brings forth a sense of cultural richness, making it a perfect choice for Navratri. The beyond-talented Half Girlfriend actress’ style reflects the beauty of tradition and is sure to inspire many to embrace the ageless charm of a saree.

Sara Ali Khan’s embroidered kurta set

The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actress’ fashion sense has always been youthful and effervescent. Her embroidered purple and gold Manish Malhotra kurta set is a testimony to her vivacious style. The intricate embroidery work on her ensemble adds a touch of ethnicity and grandeur, making it an ideal choice for Navratri festivities. The Atrangi Re actress’ ensemble offers a delightful blend of tradition and modernity, making it perfect for those who wish to strike the right balance between the two.

Mira Rajput’s embroidered lehenga

Shahid Kapoor’s talented wife, with her impeccable sense of style, showcased a mesmerizing purple embroidered lehenga. Her outfit exudes regal elegance, with detailed craftsmanship that makes it a true showstopper. Rajput’s choice of a traditional lehenga with a red dupatta beautifully captures the essence of Navratri. If you’re looking to make a grand entrance and stand out in the crowd, her style is the perfect inspiration.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ flowery saree

The Love Again actress, a global icon, adorned a breathtaking purple Savyasachi saree with floral motifs. The multi-colored floral design adds a refreshing twist to the traditional attire, giving it a contemporary edge. She also paired it with a matching blouse with a sleek strap and a plunging neckline. The Sky Is Pink actress's choice of a saree celebrates the spirit of Navratri with a modern and fashionable twist. Her outfit is a testament to how tradition and innovation can coexist harmoniously.

Navratri’s Day 8 is a celebration of the color purple, and the Bollywood divas mentioned here have shown us that there’s more than one way to slay in this magnificent shade. After all, these celebrities have given us a wide range of options to choose from. This Navratri, let’s take a cue from these style icons and make our unique statement in the enchanting color of the day, purple.

Let their fashion choices inspire you to embrace tradition with a touch of modernity and make this Navratri your most stylish celebration yet. Are you ready? Share your thoughts with us.

