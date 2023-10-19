Navratri Day 9: Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor: Celeb-inspired ways to slay in the color of the day, PARROT GREEN

As Navratri 2023 celebration reaches its pinnacle on the ninth day, the bright color of a flying parrot in the lively sky represents the infusion of energy and enthusiasm into the festival. The divine aura of this day is further enhanced by the shining PARROT GREEN color. This hue reflects nature's exuberance and positivity, which is why the leading actresses of Bollywood have embraced this shade with their signature style and panache.

So, without any further ado, join us on a journey to explore how the likes of Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and others have redefined ethnic fashion, setting trends and inspiring us all in their unique ways. Are you ready?

5 Bollywood divas who looked amazing in parrot green ethnics

Janhvi Kapoor’s modernized saree

The Bawaal actress recently wore a classy and modernized semi-sheer parrot green saree with a sequin-laden border and a simply stylish blue halter-neck blouse with a sleeveless and super sultry plunging neckline that added to her outfit’s overall allure. Doesn’t the talented Mili diva look awesome? We’re in love.

Alia Bhatt’s super stylish drape

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was recently seen wearing a beautiful and vibrant parrot green saree with delicate lace at the edge. The stylish Gangubai Kathiawadi actress further chose to pair this with a white blouse with multi-colored geometric prints all over it. This looks attractive, doesn’t it?

Mouni Roy’s embroidered Anarkali suit

The Sultan of Delhi actress was recently seen wearing a simply gorgeous and beyond vibrant ankle-length parrot green Anarkali suit which was laden with a delicate white Anarkali embroidery. The talented diva also chose to pair this with white-colored wide-legged pants and a matching white dupatta to complete her look. Love this!

Kiara Advani’s super aesthetic saree

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress was recently seen wearing this gorgeous vibrant parrot green saree with was adorned with white floral embroidery The talented actress further paired this piece with a matching sleeveless blouse with a multicoloured floral print. Hard not to be obsessed, huh?

Ananya Panday’s exquisite lehenga

The Dream Girl 2 actress was recently seen wearing a gorgeous parrot green lehenga featuring white-colored lined embroidery all over it. The gorgeous actress paired this with a modernized blouse which had one off-shoulder design, and a matching stole. Isn’t this a unique piece?

So, we hope that our exploration of parrot green has left you captivated and inspired. These Bollywood divas, from Janhvi Kapoor’s modernized saree to Ananya Panday’s exquisite lehenga, have showcased the versatility and charm of this vibrant color. Their fashion choices not only reflect their individuality but also symbolize the beauty of diversity within tradition. Just as Navratri marks the triumph of good over evil, these fashion choices are a testament to the ever-evolving and timeless beauty of Indian culture.

So, let’s take a page from these style icons’ books and embrace parrot green, not just for Navratri but as a symbol of vibrancy and positivity in our lives. Are you feeling inspired? Share your thoughts with us, right away.

